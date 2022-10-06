ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Drop off box for retired flags in Westfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtZit_0iOsubOM00

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Veteran Services introduced another flag disposal drop box to the people of Westfield.

Westfield family surprised with free year of internet

Prior to the addition of the second box, there was only one flag drop box at the Marine Corps League in Westfield, which was often overloaded. Julie Barnes, the director of veteran services in Westfield, spoke on the importance of disposing of flags properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzcpF_0iOsubOM00

“Many people in the past have burned the flags in opposition to the country, we want to dispose of them in a patriotic way, honoring Americanism.”

Flags collected in the drop boxes are disposed of properly at an annual ceremony…The new flag box is located at the senior center, 45 Noble Street in Westfield. if you are not from Westfield, contact your City Hall, American Legion, or VFW and they can help find the nearest flag drop-off location near you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Marine Corps League#Vfw#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
whdh.com

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield PumpkinFest promises fun for whole community next weekend

WESTFIELD — What’s more synonymous with Halloween than a festively carved pumpkin, all aglow with candlelight?. Hundreds of kids and their families will get the chance to test those creative skills at this year’s PumpkinFest, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine, on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street in Westfield. Now in its sixth year, the event is organized by Westfield on Weekends, and according to Co-President Bob Plasse, more than 100 people volunteer their time to make this event happen.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy