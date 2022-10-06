Everyone’s favorite baking show is feeling the heat after an ill-advised “Mexican Week” episode that insensitively portrayed Mexican culture. The Great British Bake Off is a comfort show for many because of its quaint, feel-good nature. For 13 seasons, there have been more wins than losses for viewers of the baking competition, but the Oct. 7 episode took a huge L. Even before the actual airing of the episode, promos featuring hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas wearing sombreros and serapes tipped viewers off that the episode would probably be offensive — and it was. Once the episode aired, social media exploded with memes dragging The Great British Bake Off’s “Mexican “Week” as cringey, offensive, and almost unwatchable. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for GBBO for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

TV SHOWS ・ 15 HOURS AGO