How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
You Need TikTok's Viral Pancake Spaghetti in Your Breakfast Lineup
Pancakes and spaghetti mashed together in one dish? Well, it's not exactly what you think. TikTok user Briana Archuleta took to her page to share one of her husband's latest creations: pancake spaghetti. "My husband invented something delicious this morning! Pancake spaghetti," read the text over the video. In the...
How To Make TikTok’s Pizza Salad Recipe For A Slice-Inspired Meal
Hearing that pizza salad is currently trending on TikTok may be a bit confusing to anyone not on the app. After all, how can one dish be both a pizza and a salad? Sure, you can top your pizza with tons of salad-like ingredients but this viral dish is actually salad that tastes just like a pizza. If you want to see if it lives up to the hype, here’s how to make the pizza salad from TikTok for yourself.
Need something new for breakfast? Here is the secret to making pumpkin pancakes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The morning crush is on. The alarm did not go off, so what happens? Breakfast gets skipped. By 10 a.m. all thoughts are on food, even a crust of bread sounds good. Nutritionists, doctors and,...
What can you cook in an air fryer?
AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
You Would Never Know These Gooey, Glazy Cinnamon Rolls Are Vegan—They're So Decadent!
Plant-based blogger, social star and cookbook author Hannah Sunderani of Two Spoons is sharing her recipe for vegan cinnamon rolls that are so fluffy, gooey, sweet and cinnamony, they even passed the test with her non-vegan friends who never knew the difference. "These vegan cinnamon rolls are truly the best...
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
Dorie Greenspan’s Pumpkin Muffins Are for Cupcake-Lovers
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dorie Greenspan’s baked goods have never let me down. I turn to Dorie’s Cookies every holiday season, wax poetic about her double ginger cookies to anyone who will listen, and am still thinking about this apple galette from Thanksgiving. So when I saw she had a pumpkin muffin recipe in her book Baking: From My Home to Yours, I couldn’t wait to include it as part of our celebrity recipe showdown.
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Sheet Pan Pie
This Sheet Pan Pie recipe has the same fruity flavor and pretty appearance of a round pie dessert but is prepared using a shortcut in a rectangular jelly roll pan and sliced into squares for simple serving. Using a store-bought crust and canned blueberry pie filling, it is so quick...
Try these 25+ recipes for pasta
Slide 1 of 29: Not many of us can resist pasta. Extremely versatile, pasta can be paired with a variety of sauces and ingredients. This staple of Italian cuisine has crossed borders and is one of the most popular foods around the world.There are many types of pasta to choose from, and each has its particular characteristics. Some work better with light sauces, while others beg for thick, rich sauces. Browse through the following gallery, get inspired, and impress your friends and family with your pasta knowledge!You may also like: Celebrities who believe in conspiracy theories.
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
The Great British Bake Off Did A "Mexican Week" & It Didn't Go Over Well
Everyone’s favorite baking show is feeling the heat after an ill-advised “Mexican Week” episode that insensitively portrayed Mexican culture. The Great British Bake Off is a comfort show for many because of its quaint, feel-good nature. For 13 seasons, there have been more wins than losses for viewers of the baking competition, but the Oct. 7 episode took a huge L. Even before the actual airing of the episode, promos featuring hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas wearing sombreros and serapes tipped viewers off that the episode would probably be offensive — and it was. Once the episode aired, social media exploded with memes dragging The Great British Bake Off’s “Mexican “Week” as cringey, offensive, and almost unwatchable. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for GBBO for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed
Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Broiled Eggs
If you’re cooking brunch for a crowd but want something other than a scramble, this muffin-tin method gets you pretty close to the elegance of poached eggs, with more ease and the added benefit of all the eggs cooking—and finishing—at the same time. The keys to making the recipe work: Use a muffin pan with standard-size cups; position it as far away from the heat as you can so the eggs cook all the way through before the top gets too firm. If you can’t get the rack 6 inches from the heat source, then heat the oven to 425°F with a rack fitted toward the top; put the eggs in and figure they’ll take about twice as long. Toast is the natural accompaniment, cut into sticks or “soldiers” for easy dipping.
