vermontbiz.com
Blush Hill Boat Launch overflow parking construction underway this fall
Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation will be installing a new overflow parking area at the Blush Hill boat access area this fall. The boat launch is located at the end of Blush Hill Road in the town of Waterbury and allows for motorboat and paddle craft access to the Waterbury Reservoir. The work is scheduled to take place from the first week of October through the beginning of November. The new overflow parking area will have seven stalls available for trailered vehicle only parking and one accessible parking stall. The overflow parking area will also have a space dedicated to an accessible port-a-potty for the high-use season.
Lake Carmi advocates ask for more funding, treatment options, as algae blooms continue
“We probably had one of the worst years we've ever had,” Rob Evans, president of the Franklin Watershed Committee, said of 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lake Carmi advocates ask for more funding, treatment options, as algae blooms continue.
WCAX
Snowmaking underway at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Oscar
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you searching for a sweet senior cat who loves attention? Meet Oscar!. This neutered male is 13 and has plenty of pep left in his step. He loves pets and would love a warm lap to cuddle in this winter. He is in the...
Colchester Sun
Essex Town and City vote to extend Tree Farm lease three more years, with decision on management in two years
ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction are at a standstill over the Tree Farm property and how it should be managed. The two municipalities met in a joint meeting Sept. 28 to discuss the soon-to-expire lease on the Tree Farm property, a set of recreational fields in. The two main points of contention were how long the lease should be extended for and how the property should be managed at the end of the lease.
Camp Gabriels: From sanitarium to college to prison
A look back at the historic buildings in now-defunct property. When most people think of Camp Gabriels, they probably envision the former prison eight miles north of Saranac Lake, but the history reaches much further into Adirondack past and includes rehabilitation and education in addition to incarceration. Before it was a prison, it was part of Paul Smith’s College, and before that, a sanitarium with ties to a Belgium-born bishop and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
vermontjournal.com
Annual Golf Challenge raises funds for Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital hosted its 22nd Annual Golf Challenge on Sept. 28 at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. Proceeds from this year’s fundraising event go to the annual giving campaign to support the Infusion Pump Campaign. Ninety-two tournament participants enjoyed a variety of...
miltonindependent.com
‘We knew it was going to be big:’ Milton committee presents report on possible recreation facility in Milton, board and community show enthusiasm with caution about high price tag
The Milton selectboard, along with the packed crowd at the board’s Monday meeting, all showed enthusiasm for building a recreation facility with one concern: finding a way to fund it. The committee tasked with exploring options for a multi-purpose recreational facility in Milton presented their findings to the board...
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, October 9
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 9. There is a special event at ECHO today: Sensory Friendly Sunday! All kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing difficulties are invited to experience a calmer ECHO. The museum will be closed to the general public from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. The lights and sound will be adjusted to allow visitors to enjoy the museum as a sensory-friendly environment. Interact with ECHO’s exhibits, visit with the live animals, and access backpacks filled with sensory devices.
mynbc5.com
Queen City Ghostwalks offers just the right amount of scare this spooky season
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Looking to uncover the dark secrets of the Queen City?. Vermont native Thea Lewis has spent the last two decades providing travelers and Vermonters with just the right amount of scares during the Halloween season with a series of guided ghost tours. The tours take particularly...
WCAX
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
Ripton wanted to save its elementary school. State officials saw an ‘overwhelming risk.’
After nearly two years spent in a “weird statutory hellscape,” Ripton Elementary School is back where it started. Has anything changed? Read the story on VTDigger here: Ripton wanted to save its elementary school. State officials saw an ‘overwhelming risk.’.
WCAX
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
The Valley Reporter
Attorney helps clients navigate the Vermont cannabis industry
Catherine Burke, a corporate attorney at Gravel and Shea in Burlington, has experience working with all types of business owners and now specializes in advising clients on navigating the emerging cannabis industry in Vermont. “These were entirely new businesses, so a lot of people needed help navigating the legal system, both from an ordinary business setup and then getting the cannabis business permits is complicated. There's a lot of nuance in that,” she said.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show
The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury
Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: VSP seeks help in two assault cases
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police issued a citation after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at an Otter Creek Road home in Addison at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 29. Through investigation troopers said they discovered that Russell Kinsley, 69, of Addison had struck and caused bodily...
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
