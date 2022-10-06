Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation will be installing a new overflow parking area at the Blush Hill boat access area this fall. The boat launch is located at the end of Blush Hill Road in the town of Waterbury and allows for motorboat and paddle craft access to the Waterbury Reservoir. The work is scheduled to take place from the first week of October through the beginning of November. The new overflow parking area will have seven stalls available for trailered vehicle only parking and one accessible parking stall. The overflow parking area will also have a space dedicated to an accessible port-a-potty for the high-use season.

