Read full article on original website
Related
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Star Mila Kunis Explains Why the Film’s Ending Needed to Be Different From the Book
"It's just coming to terms with who you are," Kunis says of the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
Kanye West Says His ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Drew Threat of Physical Violence (Video)
Kanye West says the black T-shirt he wore to a Paris fashion show Monday emblazoned with the words “White Lives Matter” across the back with a photo of the pope on its front drew a threat of physical violence. In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Tucker...
‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’
The Oscar-winning composer also takes TheWrap behind the practical effects and B&W cinematography of the Marvel special
Don Lemon Fights Back Tears on Final CNN Primetime Show: ‘I Was Not Always Perfect’ (Video)
"I hope I made you proud," the CNN star added ahead of shift to lead anchor of the network's morning show next week
RELATED PEOPLE
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Deeply Felt Documentary Celebrates ’70s Black Cinema
New York Film Festival 2022: Director Elvis Mitchell and a bevy of high-profile names go deep on a decade's worth of extraordinary movies
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season Finale Trailer Teases Sauron’s Identity, Mordor and Durin’s Bane (Video)
We're finally gonna find out who Sauron is ... we think
Meghan McCain Scorches ‘Pathetic’ Conservatives Who Support Kanye West: ‘This Man and His Behavior Are Trash’
Meghan McCain unleashed her fury on her own political party Sunday morning, torching conservatives who are defending Kanye West following a series of anti-Semitic words and social media posts. According to the former host of “The View,” Ye is “no icon” to be defended. McCain’s words...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BravoCon 2022 Insiders Exclusively Dish How to Maximize the Fun – ‘Approach it Like Disneyland’
Feeling a little overwhelmed with the BravoCon 2022 schedule? Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to three Bravo experts who shared how to maximize your time during the three days of fun.
‘Amsterdam’ Stars Christian Bale and Robert De Niro Still Love David O. Russell’s Unique Directing Style
“Amsterdam,” the new David O. Russell historical mystery, has enough mega-watt stars to power a midsized American city. The cast includes (but is not limited to) Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Matthias Schoenaerts. If there’s a lead in the movie, it’s Christian Bale, who developed the project with Russell and who stars as an injured veteran of World War I who is now looking to help his fellow wounded soldiers start their new lives in New York. He has one eye, extensive prosthetics and walks hunched over (his character has a back brace). It’s enough to remind you of an earlier Robert De Niro role, where he would transform himself physically to fit the needs of the character. Oh and De Niro is in the movie too, as a powerful ally, who can help expose a growing conspiracy.
How To Watch ‘Tár': Is The Cate Blanchett Drama Streaming?
Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is back and better than ever in Focus Feature’s latest drama, “Tár.”. Written and directed by Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), the intense film gives audiences a peek behind the veil at what it really means to hold absolute power over others. Centering on an award-winning composer who has accomplished more in her career than many, the drama interrogates if acclaim is worth its sacrifices.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff Felt the Best Way Forward for Season 19 Was to ‘Start Again’
"When the question came up of like, 'OK, what next? What now?' It felt like, let's get back to the roots of the show," the showrunner told TheWrap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Delivers Double Win for Disney+ on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Charts
While the sequel lands at No. 1, its 1993 predecessor was the second-most streamed movie of last weekend. It might be time for Disney to pencil in “Hocus Pocus 3” on its production calendar already. And based on how “How Pocus 2” performed for Disney+ in its debut weekend, there probably won’t be a 29-year gap between movies, either.
‘Last Flight Home’ Review: Ondi Timoner’s Beautiful Tribute to Her Father Documents His Last Days
The veteran doc director celebrates her dad's life as she tracks his chosen path to his own demise
‘Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Breaks Down Hetty’s Mission to Relieve Her ‘Pent Up Energy’ in Season 2
Hetty is learning to let loose on Season 2 of “Ghosts.” During Thursday’s episode, Rebecca Wisocky’s character is introduced to the joys of sexual exploration when Flower (Sheila Carrasco) teaches her that she can find pleasure in the broken dryer at Woodstone Mansion. The story is...
‘To Leslie’ Review: Andrea Riseborough Shines in Good-Hearted, If Conventional, Redemption Story
A disgraced lottery-winner hits rock bottom but finds the opportunity to work her way back to life
‘Everything I do is saying Black lives matter’: how artist Amy Sherald defined an era
Amy Sherald just needs 10 minutes. For the artist, a small period of alone time each morning is the goal, but it’s easier said than done. “I try to wake up before everybody and have 10 minutes of quiet,” says Sherald, who lives with her partner, Kevin Pemberton, and her mother. “Once [my mom] hears me up, she’s like: ‘Hello! It’s Amy and mom time,’” Sherald says with a laugh.
Lena Dunham Explains Why She Changed the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Ending
The birds take flight in more ways than one
What It Was Really Like for ‘The Midnight Club’ Cast to Make Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Series: ‘It’s a Roller Coaster of Emotions’
The YA horror series marks the first major roles for a majority of the ensemble
House of the Dragon: Younger generation of Targaryen children are recast in episode 8
House of the Dragon’s latest episode sees the younger generation of Targaryens replaced by new actors.*Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight below*The episode, which aired on Sunday (9 October), travels six years into the future with child characters recast as teenagers and young adults.The new instalment sees Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) sons Jacaerys and Lucerys, Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) children Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond, and Daemon’s daughters Baela and Rhaena being recast.Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon’s eldest child Jacaerys Velaryon is now portrayed by Harry Collett, taking over from young actor Leo Hart. The couple’s second-born son and the...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0