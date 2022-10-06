ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TheWrap

‘Amsterdam’ Stars Christian Bale and Robert De Niro Still Love David O. Russell’s Unique Directing Style

“Amsterdam,” the new David O. Russell historical mystery, has enough mega-watt stars to power a midsized American city. The cast includes (but is not limited to) Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Matthias Schoenaerts. If there’s a lead in the movie, it’s Christian Bale, who developed the project with Russell and who stars as an injured veteran of World War I who is now looking to help his fellow wounded soldiers start their new lives in New York. He has one eye, extensive prosthetics and walks hunched over (his character has a back brace). It’s enough to remind you of an earlier Robert De Niro role, where he would transform himself physically to fit the needs of the character. Oh and De Niro is in the movie too, as a powerful ally, who can help expose a growing conspiracy.
TheWrap

How To Watch ‘Tár': Is The Cate Blanchett Drama Streaming?

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is back and better than ever in Focus Feature’s latest drama, “Tár.”. Written and directed by Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), the intense film gives audiences a peek behind the veil at what it really means to hold absolute power over others. Centering on an award-winning composer who has accomplished more in her career than many, the drama interrogates if acclaim is worth its sacrifices.
The Guardian

‘Everything I do is saying Black lives matter’: how artist Amy Sherald defined an era

Amy Sherald just needs 10 minutes. For the artist, a small period of alone time each morning is the goal, but it’s easier said than done. “I try to wake up before everybody and have 10 minutes of quiet,” says Sherald, who lives with her partner, Kevin Pemberton, and her mother. “Once [my mom] hears me up, she’s like: ‘Hello! It’s Amy and mom time,’” Sherald says with a laugh.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Younger generation of Targaryen children are recast in episode 8

House of the Dragon’s latest episode sees the younger generation of Targaryens replaced by new actors.*Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight below*The episode, which aired on Sunday (9 October), travels six years into the future with child characters recast as teenagers and young adults.The new instalment sees Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) sons Jacaerys and Lucerys, Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) children Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond, and Daemon’s daughters Baela and Rhaena being recast.Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon’s eldest child Jacaerys Velaryon is now portrayed by Harry Collett, taking over from young actor Leo Hart. The couple’s second-born son and the...
TheWrap

TheWrap

