Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Fort Stockton- 10-10-22
A severe thunderstorm has been located near Fort Stockton and is tracking to the Northeast at 20 MPH. This storm is currently producing Ping Pong ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please remain indoors and avoid being near windows to prevent injury from hail.
Prowlers secure key district volleyball win
Body The Fort Stockton Prowlers volleyball squad was singing “Sweet Home Fort Stockton,” Saturday afternoon. After a long stretch of district road matches, the Prowlers were back in the friendly confines of the Bill and Virginia Williams Special Events Center and took down Andrews 25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24 to move to 2-3 in district play.
