Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich on Cole Beasley retirement: 'It caught me by surprise'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Going into Week 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers' room was stunningly shorthanded, with Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension and both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones nursing injuries.

Longtime slot receiver Cole Beasley was signed to the team's practice squad, ultimately elevated to the active roster and made his debut with the club that Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, registering three catches for just 12 yards on only nine offensive snaps. With the team getting healthier in Week 4, Beasley's numbers dropped to one reception for five yards on one target, while seeing the field for a measly four snaps on offense.

The 33-year-old hung up his cleats this week in a move that came as a shock to Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.