SEWARD, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown football team struggled to get its offense going Saturday afternoon in a 30-15 loss to Concordia University. Of the Jimmies’ first six possessions, four ended in a punt, one in an interception, and another on downs at the Bulldog one-yard line. Meanwhile, Concordia had touchdown drives of 99 and 97 yards and added a field goal to cap off an 86-yard drive for a 16-0 lead at the half.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO