Jamestown McDonald’s Receives Business of the Month
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Chamber Young Professionals of Jamestown and the Chamber Ambassadors recently recognized McDonald’s as the October Business of the Month Award recipient for their outstanding customer service and continued commitment to the community. McDonald’s in Jamestown is located at 817 20th St SW.
No. 12 Jimmies Wrap up Weekend Sweep of Illinois State
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (jimmiepride.com)– The 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team earned its first conference sweep Saturday evening, defeating Illinois State University 4-3. Greg Susinski (JR/Calgary, Alberta) scored twice and assisted on another while Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia) had two assists to help Jamestown even their record at 2-2.
Kiwanis Against Hunger Packs 50,000 Meals In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the help of 100 volunteers, Jamestown Kiwanis packed more than 50,000 meals for hungry families. The 40 or so members of Jamestown Kiwanis raised more than $7,000 for Saturday’s Kiwanis Against Hunger event, held at the Jamestown Rural Fire Department. “About one-third of...
Lynnae Bergman
Lynnae Bergman left her earthly home on September 29th 2022 at the age of 73, with loved ones by her side and is now in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. She was born to Maydris and Antoine (Tony) Litt on April 14th 1949 in Jamestown, ND and lived there most of her life.
Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
Jimmies Can’t Overcome Slow Start at CUNE
SEWARD, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown football team struggled to get its offense going Saturday afternoon in a 30-15 loss to Concordia University. Of the Jimmies’ first six possessions, four ended in a punt, one in an interception, and another on downs at the Bulldog one-yard line. Meanwhile, Concordia had touchdown drives of 99 and 97 yards and added a field goal to cap off an 86-yard drive for a 16-0 lead at the half.
Bayer Family Makes Donation To Jamestown School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Bayer Family makes a memorial donation in honor of Dale Bayer to the Washington Elementary PTO playground project. Dale Bayer (1934-2012) started his career at Jamestown Public Schools in 1964. Over the course of his service, he was Principal for several decades at Washington Elementary in addition to Principal at Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. He retired in 1995.
Hi-Liners Prepare for EDC Cross Country Finals
Valley City–Postseason running takes place this weekend. The Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) cross country meet is Saturday at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks. That location recently hosted the “Border Battle” attended by over 50 area teams in an area covering four states and provinces. Valley City is...
District 24 Democratic Candidate Arrested For Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office has charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault a (Misdemeanor B.) Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers responded to a call for service at a local establishment on east main in Valley City about 2:40am Friday, October 7th. The victim called police shortly after they were allegedly assaulted.
Barnes County Youth Celebrate National 4-H Week
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – During National 4-H week millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country have been celebrating everything 4-H. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences.
Fire Destroys Home In Rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire destroyed the structure Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the structure was fully engulfed in flames once crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from the Valley City Rural Fire District...
JRMC Ranks 62 Among Best Places to Work
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) ranked No. 62 in the Provider/Insurer category of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work for 2022. This is the fifth year Modern Healthcare has named JRMC to its list of Best Places to Work in healthcare nationwide. Lab Lead...
Jimmies Net Five in Second Straight Shutout
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team posted its second straight shutout, defeating Providence College of Manitoba 5-0 Thursday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. Five different players had goals for Jamestown, now 4-8-1 overall this season. Joel Hyland (SO/Manchester, England) scored 15 seconds from halftime to give the...
Jimmies Get First Win With OT Victory Over Maryville
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JimmiePride.com) – Crystal Wale (JR/Moose Jaw, SK) scored with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team earned their first win and first at Wilson Arena 4-3 over Maryville University Sunday afternoon. UJ got on the board first as Jaeda Clayton...
October is Influenza Prevention Month in North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Gov. Burgum proclaimed the month of October as Influenza Prevention Month and City-County Health District (CCHD) is reminding everyone to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID this fall. “The influenza vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year and an...
Loboes Top Wyndmere/Lidgerwood; Playoffs Set for 9B
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Anthony Hanson accounted for all six Loboe touchdowns on Friday night as LaMoure-Litchville/Marion defeated Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 44-24. LLM led 14-6 after the first quarter with Hanson scoring on a one-yard rush and then finding Tate Mart from nine yards out. LaMoure entered the half in front 30-18 after Hanson connected with Colton Ness twice during the second quarter. Ness’s touchdown grabs were from 25 and six yards out.
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
Hi-Liners Meet Bluejays in Battle of Top Two Teams
Valley City–A 30-mile rivalry, a travelling trophy, and the top-two ranked teams in the state. We find out tonight when the Valley City Hi-Liner football team hosts the Jamestown Bluejays at Hanna Field. Valley City enters the game 6-0 and ranked first by the North Dakota sports media and...
Valley City Parks & Recreation Family Friendly Events
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPR) – Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR) will be holding a series of fun and engaging family-friendly events for the month of October!. The first event will be the free Halloween Movie at the Rec on Thursday, October 20th at 7:15 P.M. where they will be playing Scooby-Doo: The Movie, a family-friendly classic great for all ages! There will be popcorn, healthy snacks provided by On the Move, and door-prizes like an indoor basketball game, Kan Jam, yard games, and even a Fire HD Kids tablet!
Cardinals 2022 Carrington VB Champs, Down MPB In Final
The Carrington girls volleyball team went 6-0 and a perfect 12-0 in set play to capture the 2022 Carrington volleyball tournament for the second straight year. The Cardinals saved their best match of the day for the finals defeating a very good Medina-Pingree-Buchanan squad 2-0 (25-13, 25-13). The Cardinals defeated Harvey-Wells County. Velva, and Hettinger Scranton all 2-0 in pool olay to start the day. With the overall number 1 seed going into the tournament format, the Cardinals, MPB (2 seed), New Rockford-Sheyemnne (3 seed), and Strasburg-Zeeland (4 seed) all received opening round byes. The Cardinals defeated Bishop Ryan (25-20, 25-15) and Strasburg-Zeeland (25-19, 25-19) to reach the finals. MPB was perfect on the day until the championship match defeating Rugby and NR-S to reach the title match. S-Z defeated NR-S in the third place match 2-1.
