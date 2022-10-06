ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

16-year-old charged with reckless homicide in shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
A 16-year-old boy initially detained on unrelated charges after a fatal shooting of another 16-year-od boy on Sept. 29 has been charged with reckless homicide, authorities said Thursday.

The teen also has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said. Neither teen has been identified.

At about 11:15 a.m. Sept. 29, Knoxville police officers responded to Big Oaks Apartments near Middlebrook Pike and found an unresponsive teen gunshot victim in the first-floor breezeway, according to a press release from a department spokesperson. Paramedics attempted to help him, but he died at the scene, the release stated.

Multiple possible witnesses were found and detained for questioning.

