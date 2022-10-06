ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee

Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
NORMANGEE, TX
#Apache
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Milam County officials locate wanted person

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
BRYAN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Nashville hot chicken

Hello everyone. My name is Parind Vora. I’m the chef/owner of Gonzales Bistro in charming downtown Gonzales. In this column we talk cooking, tricks to cooking, and sometimes eating. I have some great news. Gonzales Bistro will open on Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested...
GONZALES, TX
KBTX.com

Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
beltontexas.gov

BOIL WATER NOTICE issued for Northeast Belton Area

BOIL WATER NOTICE issued for Northeast Belton Area. A boil water notice has been issued for approximately 50 City of Belton water customers living at the Northeast edge of the city limits along Main Street from Guthrie to the Leon River (see map). A contractor ruptured a water main, and...
BELTON, TX
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

