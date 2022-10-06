Read full article on original website
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 7
Westlake ran away with a 66-17 win over Anderson and Dripping Springs thumped Akins 67-6 on Friday, and the two juggernauts meet next week to see who has the inside track to the district title.
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
Milam County officials locate wanted person
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Nashville hot chicken
Hello everyone. My name is Parind Vora. I’m the chef/owner of Gonzales Bistro in charming downtown Gonzales. In this column we talk cooking, tricks to cooking, and sometimes eating. I have some great news. Gonzales Bistro will open on Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested...
LIST: Artists with Central Texas roots to look out for at ACL
Local artists to watch out for at ACL
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
BOIL WATER NOTICE issued for Northeast Belton Area
BOIL WATER NOTICE issued for Northeast Belton Area. A boil water notice has been issued for approximately 50 City of Belton water customers living at the Northeast edge of the city limits along Main Street from Guthrie to the Leon River (see map). A contractor ruptured a water main, and...
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Texas Mom Warns Watching ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Could “Unleash Hell”
I have Disney+ and last Friday when Hocus Pocus 2 came out I was among the many people that turned it on. I didn't give it a second thought but apparently, I should have. According to KWTX.com in Waco, Texas a Central Texas mother in the small town of Troy took to Facebook to warn parents about the Disney sequel.
A local Taco Bar and the restaurant industry are struggling to survive amid inflation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lately, it's been hard to predict where the economy is going, and it's even harder for one local restaurant owner who has made drastic changes in an attempt to just stay afloat. For restaurant owner Ronaldo Gonzalez of the Taco Bar in College Station, tougher...
