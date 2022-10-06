ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Social Services Org Relocates to 12K SF in Garment District

The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services is trading the Theater District for the Garment District. The organization, which provides mental health care and housing to New Yorkers, relocated this month from 135 West 50th Street to 12,230 square feet on part of the 18th floor of the Arsenal Company’s 463 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Valley National Bank Lends $135M on Brooklyn Apartments Build

Cheskel Schwimmer’s Chess Builders has nabbed $135 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Valley National Bank provided the loan for Schwimmer’s planned 218-unit apartment project on 218 Front Street in the Vinegar Hill section of Brooklyn between the Manhattan Bridge and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
BROOKLYN, NY

