The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services is trading the Theater District for the Garment District. The organization, which provides mental health care and housing to New Yorkers, relocated this month from 135 West 50th Street to 12,230 square feet on part of the 18th floor of the Arsenal Company’s 463 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO