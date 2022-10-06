Kinship Series Author Jess Montgomery Will Speak in McArthur
McARTHUR — The Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society, along with co-sponsor the Herbert-Wescoat Memorial Library, will host author Jess Montgomery at 2 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library. Light refreshments will be served.
Montgomery is the author of the Kinship Historical Mysteries set in 1920s Appalachian Ohio and inspired by Ohio’s first female elected sheriff, Maude Collins. Maude was appointed Vinton County sheriff in 1925 following the murder of her sheriff husband. She was then elected sheriff in 1926, serving one term.
Comments / 0