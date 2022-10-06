Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation
Daniel P. Troy for the Ohio House 23rd District: endorsement editorial
Daniel P. Troy is a political throwback to the days of bipartisanship, moderation and congenial relationships across the aisle. That may be the biggest reason the 74-year-old Democrat from Willowick is still in office in increasingly red Lake County. A longtime Lake County commissioner who was elected to the Ohio...
Yes on Cuyahoga County Issue 6, renewing the port authority levy: endorsement editorial
One of the best bargains for Cuyahoga County taxpayers is the tiny but mighty 0.13-mill Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority levy. The tax amounts to less than $3 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to the port. Yet that helps the Port Authority leverage lots more income -- in matching funds, grants and other funding. And that, in turn, keeps the port not just in the port, bulk- and container-shipping and leisure cruise business, but also as a strategically important economic-development underwriter on local projects like the Flats East Bank and Irishtown Bend stabilization projects locally. And it supports the port’s innovative efforts to reduce dredging costs by recycling clean dredge and through other measures.
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein
CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
Grassroots women’s group Red Wine & Blue wants you to vote like lives depend on it -- because they do: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I didn’t expect to see the big camera and boom mic at the “LGBTQ+ & You: Advocates, Allies, & Candidates” event hosted by Red Wine & Blue last Sunday at Cleveland’s LGBT Center. Found out one of CNN’s documentary teams was there to record Ember, and her mom, Minna, two of the speakers that day.
multihousingnews.com
Campus Advantage To Manage 578-Bed Cleveland Student Community
The property serves the students at the University of Akron. LRC Realty has selected Campus Advantage to manage University Edge, a 148-unit, 578-bed student housing community in Akron, Ohio, serving the students at the University of Akron. University Edge comprises two five-story buildings with fully-amenitized two-, three- and four-bedroom units...
Democrats name Parma attorney as Ward 4 City Council replacement
PARMA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party last night (Oct. 6) appointed attorney Kelly M. Zacharias as the new Parma City Council Ward 4 representative. The seat was left vacant when Kristin Saban resigned to become the new clerk of council.
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
South Euclid residents invited to Mingle at Mayfield Oct. 20 to honor Hometown Heroes
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- One South Euclid will honor two individuals and one longtime institution when residents gather Oct. 20 at Mayfield Country Club to bestow its second annual batch of Hometown Hero awards. This year’s honorees will be Notre Dame College, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary; South Euclid...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Derailment forces road closing in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio - A train derailment led to the closing of the Columbus Avenue underpass in Sandusky on Saturday and Sunday, police said. “There are no known injuries,” police said in a statement, saying it was coordinating work with Norfolk Southern. “The train was carrying paraffin wax which was leaked out, but has hardened, and does not pose any danger.”
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
