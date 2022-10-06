ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Yes on Cuyahoga County Issue 6, renewing the port authority levy: endorsement editorial

One of the best bargains for Cuyahoga County taxpayers is the tiny but mighty 0.13-mill Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority levy. The tax amounts to less than $3 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to the port. Yet that helps the Port Authority leverage lots more income -- in matching funds, grants and other funding. And that, in turn, keeps the port not just in the port, bulk- and container-shipping and leisure cruise business, but also as a strategically important economic-development underwriter on local projects like the Flats East Bank and Irishtown Bend stabilization projects locally. And it supports the port’s innovative efforts to reduce dredging costs by recycling clean dredge and through other measures.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Berea, OH
Education
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein

CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
multihousingnews.com

Campus Advantage To Manage 578-Bed Cleveland Student Community

The property serves the students at the University of Akron. LRC Realty has selected Campus Advantage to manage University Edge, a 148-unit, 578-bed student housing community in Akron, Ohio, serving the students at the University of Akron. University Edge comprises two five-story buildings with fully-amenitized two-, three- and four-bedroom units...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#School Board#Linus K12#Smith School#Mou#The Berea City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Derailment forces road closing in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A train derailment led to the closing of the Columbus Avenue underpass in Sandusky on Saturday and Sunday, police said. “There are no known injuries,” police said in a statement, saying it was coordinating work with Norfolk Southern. “The train was carrying paraffin wax which was leaked out, but has hardened, and does not pose any danger.”
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy