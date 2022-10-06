Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro speaks at Red White and Blue Brunch
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Midterms are just over five weeks away, and candidates for various federal and state offices are ramping up their campaigns. One of the most closely watched races across the nation is that for Governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro faces Republican Doug Mastriano.
This Week In Pennsylvania: Carrie Lewis DelRosso
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Doug Mastriano who has been silent in terms of TV advertisements since the spring announced a million-dollar ad buy. He will also talk about how alcohol sales reached record highs in the state.
John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania?. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura...
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
PA drivers more likely to encounter deer this time of year
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – As the days get colder and shorter, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is sounding the alarm on deer season. They say drivers are more likely to get in an accident because of them during the fall. “Deer are really prevalent in Pennsylvania, they’re all over the...
Vickie’s Angel Walk expands in two Midstate counties
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Vickie’s Angel Walk expanded on Saturday in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The first for Dauphin County, the walk took place at the Friendship YMCA In Lower Paxton Township. Vickie’s Angel Foundation non-profit that helps Midstate families fighting cancer who cannot pay their bills because...
Pa. State Police seize 2K pounds of drugs in 3rd quarter of 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that troopers have seized nearly 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022. According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl,...
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
