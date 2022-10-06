ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Longboat Observer

Sarasota traffic crash kills woman in garage

Sarasota police are investigating a late Friday traffic crash that killed a woman inside the garage of a home near Lockwood Ridge Road and Bahia Vista Street. Officers were sent to the 3100 block of Courtland Street around 11:30 p.m. in response to a reported crash of a vehicle into a home. When they arrived, officers were told six women had been inside the home’s garage at the time of the crash.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FHP: 2 drivers arrested for racing down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

Two drivers were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were pulled over for separate instances of racing on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres on Thursday night and Sunday morning. According to FHP, a trooper saw two vehicles speeding at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on SR-82 at...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle

Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
LABELLE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Arcadia Man Fatally Struck While On Bicycle

ARCADIA — A man on a bicycle was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at about 6:50 a.m. Friday, a 40-year-old Arcadia man was driving his SUV on Northwest Owens Avenue near Northwest Crestwood Street just west of Arcadia when he collided with the man.
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO using LeeTran buses to escort Fort Myers Beach residents

On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will escort Fort Myers Beach residents to and from the island using LeeTran buses. According to LCSO, the buses will leave from FastTrax Entertainment, located at 17455 Summerlin Road. The route will be from Bowditch Beach to Santini Plaza (and in between), but the buses cannot travel south of Santini Plaza.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents able to use vehicles left on Sanibel, no gas to refuel

The City of Sanibel provided another daily update on the recovery process on the island and what residents can expect in the coming week. City Manager Dana Souza said residents with vehicles on the island that still work could be used on the island. He said they would not allow any new resident vehicles on the island.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 people seriously hurt in crash near broken stop sign in Port Charlotte

Three people are seriously hurt, and another has minor injuries after a crash at a Port Charlotte intersection on Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling North on Forrest Nelson Boulevard toward Peachland Boulevard when it failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a van traveling west on Peachland. FHP says the crash happened around 10 a.m.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion

The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads. Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways. For now, Bradenton Police...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 killed in crash on NW Owens Avenue in DeSoto County

One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash on Northwest Owens Avenue in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Northwest Owens Avenue, just west of Arcadia, will remain closed while the crash is investigated. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies after being hit by car on US-41 in Port Charlotte

A 38-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing US-41 in Port Charlotte Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the man was crossing US-41 near Cochran Boulevard when he was hit by a car traveling south just before 7 a.m. Troopers say the car had...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill

A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
SARASOTA, FL

