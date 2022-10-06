Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longboat Observer
Sarasota traffic crash kills woman in garage
Sarasota police are investigating a late Friday traffic crash that killed a woman inside the garage of a home near Lockwood Ridge Road and Bahia Vista Street. Officers were sent to the 3100 block of Courtland Street around 11:30 p.m. in response to a reported crash of a vehicle into a home. When they arrived, officers were told six women had been inside the home’s garage at the time of the crash.
WINKNEWS.com
FHP: 2 drivers arrested for racing down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres
Two drivers were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were pulled over for separate instances of racing on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres on Thursday night and Sunday morning. According to FHP, a trooper saw two vehicles speeding at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on SR-82 at...
Two killed in Hendry County crash on State Road 80
Two people from LaBelle were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hendry County on Saturday. The three people in the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle
Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
classiccountry1045.com
Arcadia Man Fatally Struck While On Bicycle
ARCADIA — A man on a bicycle was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at about 6:50 a.m. Friday, a 40-year-old Arcadia man was driving his SUV on Northwest Owens Avenue near Northwest Crestwood Street just west of Arcadia when he collided with the man.
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO using LeeTran buses to escort Fort Myers Beach residents
On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will escort Fort Myers Beach residents to and from the island using LeeTran buses. According to LCSO, the buses will leave from FastTrax Entertainment, located at 17455 Summerlin Road. The route will be from Bowditch Beach to Santini Plaza (and in between), but the buses cannot travel south of Santini Plaza.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents able to use vehicles left on Sanibel, no gas to refuel
The City of Sanibel provided another daily update on the recovery process on the island and what residents can expect in the coming week. City Manager Dana Souza said residents with vehicles on the island that still work could be used on the island. He said they would not allow any new resident vehicles on the island.
WINKNEWS.com
3 people seriously hurt in crash near broken stop sign in Port Charlotte
Three people are seriously hurt, and another has minor injuries after a crash at a Port Charlotte intersection on Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling North on Forrest Nelson Boulevard toward Peachland Boulevard when it failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a van traveling west on Peachland. FHP says the crash happened around 10 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion
The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-75
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers Saturday.
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads. Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways. For now, Bradenton Police...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed in crash on NW Owens Avenue in DeSoto County
One person was killed in a Thursday morning crash on Northwest Owens Avenue in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Northwest Owens Avenue, just west of Arcadia, will remain closed while the crash is investigated. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
A multi-car crash shuts down I-75 SB for hours at the Gibsonton exit
A collision involving several vehicles occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 close to the Alafia River Bridge near the Gibsonton exit.
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies after being hit by car on US-41 in Port Charlotte
A 38-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing US-41 in Port Charlotte Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the man was crossing US-41 near Cochran Boulevard when he was hit by a car traveling south just before 7 a.m. Troopers say the car had...
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
Longboat Observer
Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill
A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
