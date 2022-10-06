4 killed in murder-suicide shootings in Newstead

Newstead, NY (WBEN) Erie County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of 4 people in Newstead. Deputies are investigating this as a murder-suicide among family members.

Deputies responded to a call at 8081 Greenbush Rd at approximately 10:45 a.m. When deputies arrived, they observed two deceased men in an apparent murder-suicide.

During the investigation of the first incident, deputies discovered two female victims at two separate locations in Clarence. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are at the three separate scenes, and the four individuals appear to be related. At this time, deputies say there is no imminent threat to the public at large.