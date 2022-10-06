Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
Man ejected in single-vehicle crash on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road
NEVADA COUNTY -- A 51-year-old Grass Valley man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.Just after 8 p.m., Grass Valley California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a overturned vehicle on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road, in south Nevada County. When they arrived on scene, officers located an overturned Jeep Cherokee. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP report.Officers determined the unidentified man was driving north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. He moved to the left towards in the number one lane and swerved back to the right before losing steering control of the Jeep, and overturning several times at high speed, CHP reported.He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.This collision remains under investigation, but it appears alcohol might be a factor in this collision.
actionnewsnow.com
Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
krcrtv.com
Missing teen in Plumas county, have you seen me?
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — On the evening of Oct. 5, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area. The juvenile is 17-year-old Daryln De Leon Sintuj of Cromberg, CA. She is described as having a medium-dark brown complexion, is 5’ 2”, and 130 pounds.
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? Red Bluff police looking for 16-year old runaway
RED BLUFF, CA. — Red Bluff's Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 16-year old runaway Haley Palmer. They sent out the post earlier today, October 9th. Palmer is 5'6, 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Right now, police don't know where she might be. If you have any information which could assist in finding her, call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.
actionnewsnow.com
Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
krcrtv.com
Butte fire crews contain structure fire in Palermo
PALERMO, CALIF/ — A structure fire broke out in Palermo earlier today, but fire crews quickly got a handle on it. CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the blaze which started at a house on the 1800 block of South Villa Avenue in Palermo, but were able to contain it to a single room. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise, no one was injured.
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
krcrtv.com
Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power
Power has been restored to the affected areas within Oroville, according to the PG&E Outage Map. According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews...
crimevoice.com
Convicted Felons Reportedly Caught with Weapons, Ammo, and Narcotics at Placer County Rest Stop
Above: Evidence collected during the traffic stop | Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were recently arrested at a Placer County rest stop after allegedly being caught in possession of weapons and narcotics, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 AM on September 2, a deputy pulled...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Patrick Hurton, Red Bluff City Council
RED BLUFF, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
krcrtv.com
Pick up a free box of food Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in Magalia
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Community Action Agency's North State Food Bank will hold a County food expansion program distribution event on Friday, Oct. 7 in Magalia. It's a change for you to drive through and get a free box of food at the Magalia Pines Baptist...
