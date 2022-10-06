Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
UNM to boost palliative, geriatric care
Dr. Heather Brislen, a private practice clinician and co-medical director of the New Mexico Care of the Older Patient ECHO, is helping lead the geriatric care program for Project ECHO. Dr. Nitin Budhwar, an associate professor with UNM’s Department of Internal Medicine and chief of the Division of Geriatric Medicine, is also serving as the ECHO program’s co-medical director.
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Foundation Accepting Applications For 4-Year Scholarships For Bachelor’s Degrees In Any Field Of Study
Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
Some kids going through cancer treatment got to forget about their troubles for a day.
momcollective.com
Guide to Food Assistance Resources in Albuquerque
Many factors are contributing to the spike in food prices. As a result, many households struggle to put food on the table. Momming is challenging enough without the added stress of worrying about providing food for your loved ones. If you or someone you know need food assistance, please reach out for help. Here is a list of some programs and local resources available.
Bernalillo County asking voters for nearly $13 million in public safety bond question
Early voting begins in October, and Bernalillo County is making its final push, asking voters to approve a number of bond questions.
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Prison Sentence for ‘Vampire Facial’ Spa Owner Who Performed Unlicensed Medical Procedures on Individuals Who Contracted HIV
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that Maria de Lourdes Ramos de Ruiz, a former Albuquerque spa owner who conducted dangerous, unlicensed medical procedures on members of the general public, was sentenced to three-and-one-half years in prison on five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license, to be followed by four years probation and 800 hours of community service. Ramos de Ruiz was indicted by a Bernalillo County grand jury in April 2021 for performing ‘vampire facials’ and other unlicensed medical procedures on at least two individuals who later contracted HIV.
City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community
An event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque's digital divide.
rrobserver.com
Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business
Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
debacacountynews.com
Avian Flu found in Bernalillo County backyard flock
LAS CRUCES – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Samples from the flock were tested at the APHIS National...
KRQE News 13
ABQ BioPark moves indoors to protect them from rising cases of avian flu
ABQ BioPark moves indoors to protect them from rising cases of avian flu.
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza in New Mexico
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Samples from the flock were tested and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services...
Agriculture Online
More than 47 million birds lost to avian influenza
Bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in the Albuquerque area, making New Mexico the 42nd state where the viral disease has been confirmed this year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. More than 47 million birds in domestic flocks, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died or were culled in efforts to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza since early February.
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
KRQE News 13
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement. School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval …. School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement. Giovanni’s Pizzeria to reopen Saturday. An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It...
losalamosreporter.com
An Apology To Our LGBTQ Youth
During last week’s LWV Candidate Forum, we were asked how we would protect our LGBTQ youth? Instead of directly answering what I would do to protect our LGBTQ youth, I went on about fostering a culture of anti-bullying and the lack of attention to mental health needs in this community and how all I can do is plea for the community to be open and inclusive of all identities. I never thought specifically about what I would do to protect our LGBTQ youth because I have the privilege NOT to think about it. To the LGBTQ youth, I am sorry I failed you.
kunm.org
Stansbury seeks to retain seat in CD1 against Republican challenger and write-in candidate
Early voting begins October 11 and voters will choose who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. In District 1 Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes and independent write-in candidate Victoria Gonzales are running against Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury. Following redistricting last year, CD1, which has been in Democratic...
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
