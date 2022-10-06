During last week’s LWV Candidate Forum, we were asked how we would protect our LGBTQ youth? Instead of directly answering what I would do to protect our LGBTQ youth, I went on about fostering a culture of anti-bullying and the lack of attention to mental health needs in this community and how all I can do is plea for the community to be open and inclusive of all identities. I never thought specifically about what I would do to protect our LGBTQ youth because I have the privilege NOT to think about it. To the LGBTQ youth, I am sorry I failed you.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO