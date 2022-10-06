ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

UNM to boost palliative, geriatric care

Dr. Heather Brislen, a private practice clinician and co-medical director of the New Mexico Care of the Older Patient ECHO, is helping lead the geriatric care program for Project ECHO. Dr. Nitin Budhwar, an associate professor with UNM’s Department of Internal Medicine and chief of the Division of Geriatric Medicine, is also serving as the ECHO program’s co-medical director.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Foundation Accepting Applications For 4-Year Scholarships For Bachelor’s Degrees In Any Field Of Study

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
momcollective.com

Guide to Food Assistance Resources in Albuquerque

Many factors are contributing to the spike in food prices. As a result, many households struggle to put food on the table. Momming is challenging enough without the added stress of worrying about providing food for your loved ones. If you or someone you know need food assistance, please reach out for help. Here is a list of some programs and local resources available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmag.gov

AG Balderas Announces Prison Sentence for ‘Vampire Facial’ Spa Owner Who Performed Unlicensed Medical Procedures on Individuals Who Contracted HIV

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that Maria de Lourdes Ramos de Ruiz, a former Albuquerque spa owner who conducted dangerous, unlicensed medical procedures on members of the general public, was sentenced to three-and-one-half years in prison on five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license, to be followed by four years probation and 800 hours of community service. Ramos de Ruiz was indicted by a Bernalillo County grand jury in April 2021 for performing ‘vampire facials’ and other unlicensed medical procedures on at least two individuals who later contracted HIV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business

Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
debacacountynews.com

Avian Flu found in Bernalillo County backyard flock

LAS CRUCES – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Samples from the flock were tested at the APHIS National...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Poultry Site

USDA confirms avian influenza in New Mexico

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Samples from the flock were tested and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Agriculture Online

More than 47 million birds lost to avian influenza

Bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in the Albuquerque area, making New Mexico the 42nd state where the viral disease has been confirmed this year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. More than 47 million birds in domestic flocks, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died or were culled in efforts to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza since early February.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

An Apology To Our LGBTQ Youth

During last week’s LWV Candidate Forum, we were asked how we would protect our LGBTQ youth? Instead of directly answering what I would do to protect our LGBTQ youth, I went on about fostering a culture of anti-bullying and the lack of attention to mental health needs in this community and how all I can do is plea for the community to be open and inclusive of all identities. I never thought specifically about what I would do to protect our LGBTQ youth because I have the privilege NOT to think about it. To the LGBTQ youth, I am sorry I failed you.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Engagement: Sena and Anderso

Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
RIO RANCHO, NM

