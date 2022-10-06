Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on West Market Street in Greensboro, suspects at-large
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business. Investigators say that two men […]
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
WXII 12
Greensboro man arrested, charged following deadly crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after a car crash overnight Sunday in Greensboro left one person dead. According to Greensboro police, Rudy Thompson III was driving on Randleman Road around 2:20 a.m. when he wrecked into a car driven by 24-year-old Hugo Hernandez near the intersection of West Meadowview Road. Hernandez died at the scene of the crash.
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, suspects at-large
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police got a call to the 7-Eleven on West Market Street after a call about the business being robbed. Police said it happened on Sunday around 1:45 in the morning. Investigators said two men entered the convenient store and took an undisclosed amount of cash...
cbs17
Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
my48.tv
Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt
Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead after DWI crash on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., two cars crashed in the 2300 block on Randleman Road. 24-year-old Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Corolla in one direction on Randleman Road. That's when police said 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III, of Greensboro, was also traveling...
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham
Durham police said the woman was found about 9 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
2 shot, injured after shooting in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot. Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
wfmynews2.com
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
WXII 12
Officers respond to fighting at youth football game in Winston-Salem, investigation underway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.
North Carolina suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of a residential window.
Person hit in the head with sledgehammer prop during massive affray at youth football game at Glenn High School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning. Officers came to the scene at 11:14 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at a youth football game. While officers were en route, additional calls were received stating that […]
DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
Teen charged in shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Winston-Salem in August. The Winston-Salem Police Department said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head 17th Street August 22. She was listed in critical condition, but she did not survive. After an investigation, police said...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0