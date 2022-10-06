ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man arrested, charged following deadly crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after a car crash overnight Sunday in Greensboro left one person dead. According to Greensboro police, Rudy Thompson III was driving on Randleman Road around 2:20 a.m. when he wrecked into a car driven by 24-year-old Hugo Hernandez near the intersection of West Meadowview Road. Hernandez died at the scene of the crash.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
DURHAM, NC
my48.tv

Early morning shooting leaves one person hurt

Greensboro — One person is hurt after a early morning shooting in Greensboro . Around 4:20 a.m. Greensboro police responded to E. Florida St at US 29. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. No further information is available at this...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after DWI crash on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., two cars crashed in the 2300 block on Randleman Road. 24-year-old Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Corolla in one direction on Randleman Road. That's when police said 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III, of Greensboro, was also traveling...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
LEXINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Officers respond to fighting at youth football game in Winston-Salem, investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

