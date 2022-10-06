WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO