BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
Popular Roots N Blues expected to draw thousands to Columbia; expect heavy traffic near Stephens Lake park
Thousands of visitors are expected to be in Columbia for this weekend’s Roots N Blues festival. It opens this afternoon at Stephens Lake park near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Gates will open today at 4 pm, and they’ll open Saturday and Sunday at noon. Festival organizers are...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES STREET NAME CHANGE
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance for a name change to North Moniteau Avenue, extending from West Main Street to West Clay Street during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the street name will be changed to W.T. Morris Avenue. In other news...
WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
MARY KATHRYN FEUERS
Mary Kathryn Feuers, 98, of Arrow Rock, MO, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Arrow Rock Federated Church with Rev. Patrick Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Arrow Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arrow Rock Cemetery in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico
The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
Burg Fest – October 8, 2022
Hundreds of people attended Burg Fest, a fall street festival in downtown Warrensburg today. Johnson County Democrats had a booth on the street with yard signs and literature. A reminder – the plural of aneccdote is not data. That being said, a number of women approached the booth to...
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash
A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a collision with a car in west Columbia. The post Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight
Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
EVA LUCILLE WORKCUFF
Eva Lucille Workcuff, 78, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
New women’s center opening in Columbia
A community organization is celebrating the opening of a facility that's meant to help women who have dealt with trauma. The post New women’s center opening in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Forecast: A BIG cool-down arrives Friday with the first frost of the season this weekend
Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and that cold front is going to help usher in a big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday will be a chilly day with passing clouds and high temps only in the 50s to near...
