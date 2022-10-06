ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrow Rock, MO

kmmo.com

BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT

The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES STREET NAME CHANGE

The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance for a name change to North Moniteau Avenue, extending from West Main Street to West Clay Street during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the street name will be changed to W.T. Morris Avenue. In other news...
SEDALIA, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Arrow Rock, MO
Local
Missouri Government
kmmo.com

WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA

The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARY KATHRYN FEUERS

Mary Kathryn Feuers, 98, of Arrow Rock, MO, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Arrow Rock Federated Church with Rev. Patrick Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Arrow Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arrow Rock Cemetery in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ARROW ROCK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico

The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
MEXICO, MO
showmeprogress.com

Burg Fest – October 8, 2022

Hundreds of people attended Burg Fest, a fall street festival in downtown Warrensburg today. Johnson County Democrats had a booth on the street with yard signs and literature. A reminder – the plural of aneccdote is not data. That being said, a number of women approached the booth to...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight

Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

EVA LUCILLE WORKCUFF

Eva Lucille Workcuff, 78, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
WARRENSBURG, MO

