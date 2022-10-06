ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

KRON4 News

One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley

One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning after a fight broke out near UC Berkeley student dorms on Durant Avenue, according to Berkeley Police. One man was killed. All four were transported to an area hospital, police said. The condition of the...
BERKELEY, CA
KGO

1 dead, 3 injured following shooting near UC Berkeley, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and three others are injured following a shooting near UC Berkeley on Saturday. Berkeley police say a fight broke out early this morning in the area of Durant Ave. and Telegraph Ave. Shots rang out and multiple fled from the scene, police...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
Orange, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley woman charged in Central Berkeley attempted kidnappings

Update, Oct. 6: Dominique Shantel Walker, a 36-year-old Berkeley woman, was charged Thursday with attempted kidnapping and bothering or molesting a child under 18 years old in Berkeley, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 30, Berkeley police got a warrant to arrest Walker on suspicion...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Shooting reported on Telegraph Ave., Durant Ave.

Gunfire was reported near Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, according to multiple eyewitness reports from The Daily Californian and a Nixle alert from the Berkeley Police Department. According to the alert, people should stay away from the area of Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue in...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

What makes Berkeley a hotbed of worker co-ops?

In 1968, Michael McGee was a 20-something with an engineering degree, disillusioned with corporate culture and the Vietnam War. Like many of his generation, he headed to Berkeley in search of like-minded peers. In Berkeley, he discovered an employer in sync with his values: the Cheese Board, a collective since...
BERKELEY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
padailypost.com

Rape reported in basement at Stanford

A woman working at Stanford was dragged from her office into a basement and raped, police said in a campus-wide alert. The rape occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7), but the building wasn’t disclosed to the Stanford Department of Public Safety. The incident was brought to the attention...
STANFORD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 3-6

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 3-6,...
RICHMOND, CA

