Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Today's Browns loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
Related
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
The inside story of how the Cleveland Guardians drafted Steven Kwan – Terry Pluto
“People can talk about Steven Kwan being only 5-foot-9, but Jose Ramirez is 5-foot-9 and he’s our best player. Willie Mays was 5-foot-10. Baseball players come in all shapes and sizes.”. – Cleveland Guardians scout Conor Glassey.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on ALDS roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on the 26-man roster before the start of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Yankees. Sandlin, a valuable member of one of the best bullpens in baseball, left the 10th inning of Saturday’s 1-0 wild card win over the Rays with tightness in his upper right shoulder. He underwent an MRI and other tests Sunday before the Guardians boarded a 7 p.m. flight to New York in preparation for the best-of-five series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch José Ramírez save a run in extra innings for the Guardians with a brilliant stop and throw (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez won Friday’s American League wild card opener against Tampa Bay with his bat, hitting a home run for Cleveland’s only two runs of the game. On Saturday, he used his glove and arm to keep the Guardians alive in extra innings.
Myles Straw’s defense takes the air out of Tampa’s sails early, saves Guardians late
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is a certain sense of calm that settles over the crowd when a batted ball is headed toward Myles Straw in center field. It’s almost as if Guardians fans are aware of their own breathing while the ball is in the air. Straw took...
Is there a place for Amed Rosario in the Guardians’ future? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: What are the team’s long-term plans for Amed Rosario? Contract...
Cleveland’s secret weapon? Midges are back just in time for Browns football and to confront the Yankees (again) in the baseball playoffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Guardians may have a secret weapon when they play the New York Yankees at Progressive Field -- midges -- as made famous during one previous New York-Cleveland playoff series. Sports fans got their first fall glimpse at them for the fall Sunday ahead of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guardians’ Shane Bieber pitches lights out with some hard-earned perspective
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A couple years ago Shane Bieber would have used what happened to him in the first postseason start of his career as motivation when he faced the Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild card series. Make no mistake, he has thought more than...
ESPN’s Doug Glanville reflects on Cleveland, Terry Francona and the state of baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Broadcaster Doug Glanville spent almost all of his playing career in the National League, but when it comes to Cleveland, he has – well, interesting memories. And it starts with Guardians manager Terry Francona. Glanville played nine years in the Majors, finishing his career in...
Five point preview of the Guardians-Yankees’ ALDS series
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are five points of interest to contemplate as the Guardians get set to play the Yankees in the ALDS on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. First some nuts and bolts stuff. The Yankees won the AL East with a 99-63 record to earn a first-round bye. The Guardians won the AL Central with a 92-70 record, but since they had fewer wins than the Yankees and Houston, the AL West champion that won 106 games, they had to play the Rays in a best-of-three wild card series.
Frustrating? That’s an understatement when it comes to the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns are good enough to beat the Chargers. They have more talent than they’ve shown with their 2-3 record against one of the NFL’s weakest early-season schedules. But the Browns are 2-3. They did lose to the Chargers, 30-28, Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for AL wild card Game 1, Oct. 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Friday’s American League wild card series Game 1 between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 12:07 p.m. TV/radio: ESPN, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (92-70) vs. Rays (86-76). Starting pitchers: RHP...
Do the Cleveland Browns need a defensive shakeup? Orange and Brown Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-28 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to break down the state of the 2-3 team. First up -- Jacoby Brissett’s level of play and killer interception...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Oscar Gonzalez delivers ‘wake-up call’ to Guardians fans with game-winning home run
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The longer it went, the more Guardians manager Terry Francona thought it might end this way. The temperature kept dropping, the pitching kept getting better and the hitters, dealing with an endless stream of hard-throwing relievers and the growing shadows at Progressive Field, kept striking out. Francona...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns were almost gifted a win, but couldn’t take advantage: 3 observations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans need to spend the week buying every Thank You Card in the city to send to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. His all-time bonehead decision to go for it on fourth down gave the Browns life. They just weren’t able to take advantage. Kicker Cade...
About Shane Bieber & Terry Francona managing playoff style – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three wild card playoffs:. 1. Shane Bieber has been a class act from the moment he arrived in Cleveland in 2018. That’s why it’s refreshing (but not surprising) to hear him praise the Cleveland fans after the game: “For all the fans to show up like the did the first day of the postseason for a noon game, it’s fun. I know I speak for everyone in the clubhouse. We definitely feed off that – the home crowd getting into it, backing us. That was awesome.”
Cleveland Browns defense hoping to recharge vs. L.A. Chargers: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today, the Cleveland Browns (2-2) play host to the L.A. Chargers (2-2) who are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. Last season, against the Browns, Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-42 Charger victory. This time around Herbert has sore ribs to deal with and will be without star receiver Keenan Allen.
I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0