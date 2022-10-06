ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on ALDS roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on the 26-man roster before the start of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Yankees. Sandlin, a valuable member of one of the best bullpens in baseball, left the 10th inning of Saturday’s 1-0 wild card win over the Rays with tightness in his upper right shoulder. He underwent an MRI and other tests Sunday before the Guardians boarded a 7 p.m. flight to New York in preparation for the best-of-five series.
Five point preview of the Guardians-Yankees’ ALDS series

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are five points of interest to contemplate as the Guardians get set to play the Yankees in the ALDS on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. First some nuts and bolts stuff. The Yankees won the AL East with a 99-63 record to earn a first-round bye. The Guardians won the AL Central with a 92-70 record, but since they had fewer wins than the Yankees and Houston, the AL West champion that won 106 games, they had to play the Rays in a best-of-three wild card series.
About Shane Bieber & Terry Francona managing playoff style – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three wild card playoffs:. 1. Shane Bieber has been a class act from the moment he arrived in Cleveland in 2018. That’s why it’s refreshing (but not surprising) to hear him praise the Cleveland fans after the game: “For all the fans to show up like the did the first day of the postseason for a noon game, it’s fun. I know I speak for everyone in the clubhouse. We definitely feed off that – the home crowd getting into it, backing us. That was awesome.”
I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
