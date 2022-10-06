CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three wild card playoffs:. 1. Shane Bieber has been a class act from the moment he arrived in Cleveland in 2018. That’s why it’s refreshing (but not surprising) to hear him praise the Cleveland fans after the game: “For all the fans to show up like the did the first day of the postseason for a noon game, it’s fun. I know I speak for everyone in the clubhouse. We definitely feed off that – the home crowd getting into it, backing us. That was awesome.”

