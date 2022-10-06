Read full article on original website
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
John Deere Dubuque Works marks 75 years of growth, innovation
John Deere Dubuque Works is Dubuque County’s and the greater Dubuque area’s largest employer with about 3,000 employees. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. tracks employee data on an annual, rolling basis. Here are the area’s other top 10 largest employers, according to GDDC. In the 18 years Sandra...
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
390 Unit Apartment Complex In Planning Stages
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County have taken a subject of interest into custody during the early morning hours of October 9. Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30. Prichard is currently...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
Dyersville area students learn about manufacturing jobs near them
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The manufacturers in Dyersville have found a creative way to fight any potential labor shortages: show local students how important these positions are to serving the community, the state, and the country. During the tour of one business today, some students about why they might want to pursue this field of work.
