The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho powerlifter looks to claim state record in powerlifting
Wilson Blackbird looks to break records (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) If I can continue to trust the process, I can get that record and more — Wilson Blackbird. Rio Rancho USPA powerlifter Wilson Blackbird holds three New Mexico state records in powerlifting. Now, he has his eyes on the...
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
golobos.com
Gonzales Announces Staff Changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico third-year head coach Danny Gonzales has announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately. Derek Warehime, who has served as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020, has been relieved of his duties. Heath Ridenour, quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, and graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will now serve as the interim tight ends coach.
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
KRQE News 13
Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the Week
Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From …. Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the Week. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
"We're used to this weather during Balloon Fiesta; you just kind of plan on it. You've got to come prepared," said Yeret Lopez, a Balloon Fiesta Park visitor.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 8
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week eight of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the action. In a class 6A, two teams battled at Community stadium to stay alive in the district 1 race. Rio Rancho came in rested following a bye week, while Atrsico recently suffered their first […]
KRQE News 13
Skies clearing tonight, fog develops east
We saw more sunshine today than the last few, that’s for sure! But southern NM still picked up some steady rain throughout the day. For the most part, coverage has been more scattered, especially across northern NM where it was partly to mostly sunny. Estancia saw some heavier rain develop tonight too with totals around 2″. Temperatures will return closer to average the next week as we break the gloomy, wet pattern. It was the 4th coolest October 1-8 period for high temperatures in Albuquerque. We’ll get back on track with 70s returning as soon as Tuesday into the metro. Highs managed to climb a few degrees warmer for eastern NM Sunday. We topped out at 66° for Albuquerque, 65° in Santa Fe, and 72° in Farmington.
Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shelter-in-place was ordered Friday night during the Balloon Fiesta’s planned Special Shapes Glowdeo. The order lasted until about 8:10 p.m. A lightning storm sent thousands of visitors scrambling for cover. “We didn’t think the storm was that big at first,” said visitor Ivan Madrid. “We just felt a little bit of […]
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
rrobserver.com
Storm girls still unbeaten; Rams, Storm boys duel to draw
A Rio Rancho High School soccer player tries to get the ball past two Storm players, including Aliyah C’de Baca (2), during second-half action Saturday of the Storm’s 2-1 victory at RRHS. The No. 1 CHS girls improved to 14-0-1 overall and 5-0 in 1-5A with the win; the Rams girls slipped to 7-8-1, 1-4. Meanwhile, at Lightning Bolt Stadium, 100 minutes of soccer resulted in the visiting Rams boys and Storm battling to a 2-2 deadlock. RRHS is now 9-3-2 overall and 3-1-1 in 1-5A; the Storm are 8-7-3, 1-2-2 after their second 2-2 draw in a row. (Herron photo)
losalamosreporter.com
Saying Goodbye To The Hilltop House
Robert Waterman stands before the Hilltop House Hotel. Date unknown. Los Alamos Historical Society Photo. The Hilltop House during the winter of 1983-84. Photo from Waterman Collection of Los Alamos Historical Society Archives. BY WENDY HOFFMAN. Fixing food for firefighters. Housing a film crew. Hosting wedding receptions. Providing a productive...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Foundation Accepting Applications For 4-Year Scholarships For Bachelor’s Degrees In Any Field Of Study
Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
tablemagazine.com
Santa Fe Pizza Primer: Part 1
Nobody is unhappy while they are eating pizza. Lucky for us, Santa Fe has become quite the pizza town, and if you look closely, some of the best local food is coming at you from inside a pizza box. Here's a less-than-exhaustive list, part one, of some pizza you should enjoy tonight (or whenever) with some local suds.
KRQE News 13
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
rrobserver.com
Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
