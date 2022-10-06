Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
NBC Sports
49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?
The Buffalo Bills jumped out to an early lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers, contrasting their more recent comeback efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
NBC Sports
Shanahan fears Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers
The 49ers appear to have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team fears Moseley suffered a torn ACL.
NBC Sports
Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense
The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
Westword
Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
NBC Sports
49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions
How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen has 348 yards, four TDs as Bills lead Steelers 31-3 at halftime
The Bills are crushing the Steelers and quarterback Josh Allen could be in for a record day. Allen has thrown for 348 yards with four touchdowns just in the first half as Buffalo leads Pittsburgh 31-3 at halftime. Allen got it going early with receiver Gabe Davis, hitting him with...
NBC Sports
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
NBC Sports
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
Russell Wilson missed a WIDE open KJ Hamler on last play of OT and the WR was rightfully furious
Russell Wilson is going to want this one back. And in the moment and after the game, that went for KJ Hamler. In the Denver Broncos’ awful 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a Thursday night game so heinous, fans started leaving during a TIED GAME, BEFORE OVERTIME, Wilson had a 4th-and-1 from the Colts’ five-yard line.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0
Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
Comments / 0