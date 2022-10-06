ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Bills#American Football
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Shanahan fears Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers

The 49ers appear to have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team fears Moseley suffered a torn ACL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense

The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
DETROIT, MI
Westword

Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions

How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots

The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0

Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers

The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
CHARLOTTE, NC

