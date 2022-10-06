Read full article on original website
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
NFL Fantasy Football Week 5: Start’ em, sit ’em advice from our expert, NBC, CBS Sports, more | Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, NOT Matthew Stafford
The NFL boasts some interesting matchups this Sunday in Week 1 but let’s be honest -- the matchup you care about the most is in your fantasy league. Who is set for a big Week 5, who should you be starting and who should you be sitting?. BUY EAGLES...
NFL・
Why Archie Manning is happy to see Eagles’ Jalen Hurts succeed, especially this season
PHILADELPHIA – While the Los Angeles Rams were playing the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, there were three separate boxes on the left of the television. During the broadcast on ESPN2, two Super Bowl champions, Peyton and Eli Manning, occupied the top and bottom boxes on the “ManningCast” in a style that simulated a Brady Bunch episode, and in the middle was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Here are 4 things to watch for in Sunday’s game vs. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals
An airhorn echoed around the field at the NovaCare Complex Friday, signaling the end of the morning Eagles practice. The team huddled together briefly before heading into the locker room and leaving out for the day. On Saturday, the Eagles will board a plane and head out west to take...
NFL Week 5 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Arizona Cardinals predictions | Will desert duel end with a 5-0 record?
The Eagles (4-0) have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season. Many believed that the Eagles’ roster was better than the one they assembled last season but did not expect the team to rack up as many yards as they have on offense and be just as stingy on defense.
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Eagles’ Miles Sanders picked up an award this week. He’s looking for another at the end of the year
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders was walking into the NovaCare Complex locker room, sporting an enlarged gold chain with two boxing gloves that dangled from each side of it. The accessory was not the old turnover chain that a University of Miami player would sport after forcing a takeaway, and it was not a piece that was being worn for a movie.
Eagles elevate 2 from practice squad, including replacement for Jake Elliott
The Eagles have been hit with a lot of injuries lately, watching players such as left tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, and linebacker Patrick Johnson. Because of the sudden influx of players with ailments, the Eagles have to turn to their practice squad for help. BUY...
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning are suspending defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor
