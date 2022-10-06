ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Penn State Football#American Football#Betmgm Sportsbook
LehighValleyLive.com

Why Archie Manning is happy to see Eagles’ Jalen Hurts succeed, especially this season

PHILADELPHIA – While the Los Angeles Rams were playing the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, there were three separate boxes on the left of the television. During the broadcast on ESPN2, two Super Bowl champions, Peyton and Eli Manning, occupied the top and bottom boxes on the “ManningCast” in a style that simulated a Brady Bunch episode, and in the middle was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Miles Sanders picked up an award this week. He’s looking for another at the end of the year

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders was walking into the NovaCare Complex locker room, sporting an enlarged gold chain with two boxing gloves that dangled from each side of it. The accessory was not the old turnover chain that a University of Miami player would sport after forcing a takeaway, and it was not a piece that was being worn for a movie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy