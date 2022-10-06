ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters say fire in abandoned Charleston building allegedly set by squatters

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Charleston this afternoon.

According to Metro 911, the fire broke out around 1:32 p.m. in the 500 block of Capitol Street near Christopher Street. Firefighters say the building was abandoned.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and says the building was filled with smoke when they arrived. Security personnel from the parking garage across the street called in the fire to 911, the CFD says.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters say they found evidence of several older fires that had allegedly been set in the building by squatters.

#Squatters
