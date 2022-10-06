ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community

The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair Saturday. The event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque’s digital divide. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/city-of-albuquerque-working-to-give-online-access-to-the-community/. City of Albuquerque working to give online access …. The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
momcollective.com

Guide to Food Assistance Resources in Albuquerque

Many factors are contributing to the spike in food prices. As a result, many households struggle to put food on the table. Momming is challenging enough without the added stress of worrying about providing food for your loved ones. If you or someone you know need food assistance, please reach out for help. Here is a list of some programs and local resources available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the Week

Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From …. Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the Week. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Weather prompts shelter advisory for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. The weather forced Saturday’s morning launch to be canceled. At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officials said severe weather is anticipated for the night, and they are asking visitors to seek shelter. The evening glow has been canceled for Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Engagement: Sena and Anderso

Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park

An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni's, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Green flag is up at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials have raised the green flag. Friday features the Special Shape Rodeo and the Remote Control Balloon Exhibition in the morning and the Special Shape Glowdeo in the evening. Planned events for Thursday are listed below: 6 a.m. – Dawn Patrol 7 a.m. – Special Shape Rodeo 7:30 a.m. – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons fill the sky at Friday's Special Shape Rodeo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag is back up at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday. After initially going up, officials put the launch on hold as they monitored rain showers about five miles south of the park. Now, the green flag is back up and Friday morning’s launch is back on. Friday sees gloomy conditions as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

