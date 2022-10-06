Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
KRQE News 13
City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community
The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair Saturday. The event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque’s digital divide. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/city-of-albuquerque-working-to-give-online-access-to-the-community/. City of Albuquerque working to give online access …. The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review
New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
Some kids going through cancer treatment got to forget about their troubles for a day.
City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
"We're used to this weather during Balloon Fiesta; you just kind of plan on it. You've got to come prepared," said Yeret Lopez, a Balloon Fiesta Park visitor.
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
momcollective.com
Guide to Food Assistance Resources in Albuquerque
Many factors are contributing to the spike in food prices. As a result, many households struggle to put food on the table. Momming is challenging enough without the added stress of worrying about providing food for your loved ones. If you or someone you know need food assistance, please reach out for help. Here is a list of some programs and local resources available.
Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
KRQE News 13
Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the Week
Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From …. Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the Week. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque...
KRQE News 13
Weather prompts shelter advisory for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. The weather forced Saturday’s morning launch to be canceled. At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officials said severe weather is anticipated for the night, and they are asking visitors to seek shelter. The evening glow has been canceled for Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque …. The festival gave attendees more than 100 events to take part in. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/national-hispanic-cultural-center-holds-2022-albuquerque-folk-festival/. Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact...
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County hold fentanyl summit to address crisis
For those who want to learn more about the state’s fentanyl crisis, here’s your chance. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Oct. 13 will address New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center or can be streamed live at: www.keepNMalive.com. The...
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
railfan.com
Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
KRQE News 13
Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park
An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni’s, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn. Pedestrian in critical condition. Police said a crash caused a pedestrian to...
Green flag is up at Balloon Fiesta Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials have raised the green flag. Friday features the Special Shape Rodeo and the Remote Control Balloon Exhibition in the morning and the Special Shape Glowdeo in the evening. Planned events for Thursday are listed below: 6 a.m. – Dawn Patrol 7 a.m. – Special Shape Rodeo 7:30 a.m. – […]
Balloons fill the sky at Friday’s Special Shape Rodeo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag is back up at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday. After initially going up, officials put the launch on hold as they monitored rain showers about five miles south of the park. Now, the green flag is back up and Friday morning’s launch is back on. Friday sees gloomy conditions as […]
