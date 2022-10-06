New COVID-19 cases in Ohio under 10,000 for the first time since April: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 06

Read full article on original website
Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein
CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
J.D. Vance addresses ‘Common Good’ conservative academic conference in interlude from campaign trail
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance spoke to a couple hundred ideological allies while keynoting a conservative, Catholic academic conference in Eastern Ohio Saturday night, capping a day of more typical campaign activities with a month to go until the Nov. 8 election. Vance was billed to...
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
Tim Ryan is the right choice for Ohio’s veterans and military personnel: Don Moss and Gus Biggio
WOOSTER, Ohio -- Ohio is home to over 860,000 veterans and 90,000 veteran-owned businesses. Another 6,700 active-duty service members also hail from the Buckeye State. Those who have served our nation in uniform are able to access care at one of the 46 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the state.
Daniel P. Troy for the Ohio House 23rd District: endorsement editorial
Daniel P. Troy is a political throwback to the days of bipartisanship, moderation and congenial relationships across the aisle. That may be the biggest reason the 74-year-old Democrat from Willowick is still in office in increasingly red Lake County. A longtime Lake County commissioner who was elected to the Ohio...
Anguish from Hurricane Ian grows as Florida residents return to destroyed neighborhoods
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
Ohio is about to hold elections for unconstitutional congressional and legislative districts. Here’s how it happened
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio voters choose the state’s congressional delegation and most of the state legislature during the 2022 general election, they will be electing people to represent districts that have twice been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. If that seems bizarre, that’s because it...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
Tim Ryan forgets it’s your money - your choice: Bernie Moreno
WESTLAKE, Ohio – You should decide what kind of car you buy. You’d think this wouldn’t be in dispute, but you’d be wrong. Democrats like Ohio’s failed 20-year congressman Tim Ryan think they should decide for you. Just three years ago, Tim Ryan harshly criticized...
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
A U.S. Senate race dominated by sloganeering, not substance: Thomas Suddes
Ambition can do terrible things to an Ohio politician. If you think otherwise, here’s Exhibit No. 1: The U.S. Senate campaigns of Republican J.D. (James David) Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. Ryan and Vance are competing to succeed U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Terrace Park Republican, who after two...
Three strategies to address Ohio’s ‘benefit cliff’: John Corlett
Guest columnist John Corlett is president of The Center for Community Solutions. Many of us who study public policy as it relates to poverty have long talked about eliminating or reducing the “benefit cliff.”
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots nearly $850 million combined; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another weekend has passed with no overall jackpot winners in the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries. That’s allowed the jackpots to continue their impressive march upward, reaching $445 million for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Mega Millions drawing and $401 million for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Moeller pulls out 25-10 win at St. Ignatius: Highlights, by the numbers
PARMA, Ohio — The state’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I made its second trip to Northeast Ohio. Just like Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening victory at Massillon Washington, the Crusaders again returned to Cincinnati without a loss after their 25-10 victory Saturday against St. Ignatius at Byers Field in Parma.
It’s my house too, since that’s still the address on my driver’s license: Orange Police Blotter
Harassing communication, trespassing: Waterford Court. A resident reported at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 28 her ex-boyfriend, 43, text-messaged that her male friend had to be off “their” property by the time the ex showed up there. She told police the ex was jealous and still believed he lived there because it was still the address listed on his driver’s license -- even though he moved out three months ago.
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Late pick by Jacoby Brissett and 2 Cade York missed field goals result in Browns’ 30-28 to Chargers as they fall to 2-3
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cade York wasn’t able to come through with the miracle, game-saving field goal this time like he did in Carolina. York pushed a 54-yard field goal wide right with 11 seconds left to seal the Chargers’ 30-28 victory over the Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Earlier, York pushed a 45-yarder wide right, also at the closed end of the stadium. He made a 58-yarder in Carolina to win the opener.
Ohioans should follow J.D. Vance’s advice and vote out state’s failed GOP leaders
In a Sept. 25 Plain Dealer article (“Both Vance, Ryan say they are leading in race for the Senate”), J.D. Vance was quoted saying, “Let people know that the problems in this country are caused by bad leadership, and to fix those problems, we need better leaders.”
