Electronics

ZDNet

Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
COMPUTERS
WMUR.com

Amazon’s early access sale: Save early on holiday gifts

Holiday deals are coming earlier than ever before in 2022. The Amazon Prime early access sale runs Oct. 11-12, and might as well be the new Black Friday for the online retail giant. The two-day sales event -- exclusive to Prime members -- is Amazon's way of getting ahead of...
INTERNET
WMUR.com

Amazon Prime luggage deals 2022: Travel essentials that are already on sale

The holidays are right around the corner, which probably means you're planning travels to visit family, friends and loved ones for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve and all the festivities in between. Since your luggage is going to be working overtime for the next couple of months, it's a good time to consider an upgrade.
BEAUTY & FASHION
LehighValleyLive.com

Columbus Day sales 2022: Best tech, electronic and TV deals

If you are looking to update some of your electronic devices or start your holiday shopping early, Columbus Day 2022 is a great time to save on tech products. Plenty of retailers offer sales through Monday, so you’ll be able to get some pretty hefty deals on tech and electronics like Samsung TVs, Apple Airpods, Amazon Fire tablets and more.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple’s mini-LED external display may be delayed until early 2023

Apple might be looking to release a 27-inch mini-LED external display in 2023 that could serve as a follow-up to the Studio Display that launched in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. This prediction comes after the product release was supposedly delayed twice. Young...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now

Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
CELL PHONES
WRAL

Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off

Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
SHOPPING
BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
CELL PHONES

