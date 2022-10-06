Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford pumpkin patch keeps their pumpkin prices affordable
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As community members start to shop for fall decor and pick out the perfect pumpkin, the question is will pumpkin prices be affordable or questionable?. Thyme and Again Farm is showcasing their low prices for the Fall season. “It was a very good year. We probably...
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
Nightmare on Chicago Street to Take Over Elgin Ahead of Halloween
A Halloween event special to Elgin will make its return after the COVID-19 pandemic spurred it into a two-year hiatus. Nightmare on Chicago Street will transform the city into the scene of a zombie apocalypse, with paid actors and themed decorations to sell the gore. Ticketed guests — or apocalypse...
fox32chicago.com
'Stranger Things' house reopens with large crowds
People from across the country are coming out to the Chicago suburbs to see the spooky "Stranger Things" display. One family in Plainfield is winning Halloween with their decorations.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
25newsnow.com
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them
PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
4 Rockford Area Haunted Houses That Are So Scary You’ll Pee Your Pants
If terror is what you crave every year when Halloween rolls around, then these five haunted houses in the Rockford area are more than ready to deliver what you need!. Honestly, I am not much of a "horror" fan. I don't watch scary movies. Ghost hunts or paranormal experiences totally freak me out, and embarrassingly, I usually spend most of my time in a haunted house with my head buried in the back of the person ahead of me. Why? I don't know. I guess just the thought of monsters, serial killers, or ghosts on the loose totally unnerves me.
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Vs Propane Tank Cage At Loves Park Gas Station
1470 WMBD
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
walls102.com
IVCC welding program helping Streator company build workforce
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s welding program is helping Vactor Manufacturing of Streator build its workforce of Mig and Tig welders. Vactor manufactures sewer and catch basin cleaners for the municipal market including the Guzzler brand of industrial vacuum loaders and employs over 650 people. According to Vactor Human Resources Manager Katie Muntz, they’ve hired more than 10 welders in the last nine months from IVCC’s program. The IVCC welding curriculum is aligned with AWS specifications, and the instructors are AWS CWI/CWE-certified.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
Rockford house under construction goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house that was being remodeled caught fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of King Street around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire, according to the Rockford Police Department. Units arrived in four minutes to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found […]
walls102.com
Gas prices in the region affected by Toledo refinery fire, prices surge
CHICAGO – Illinois is one of ten states in the nation to experience the largest spike in gas prices this week. The American Automobile Association is attributing the jump in prices to high gasoline demand, amid tight supply. They say pump prices have spiked as a deadly refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio has tightened supply in the region. According to some reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery may be offline until December due to an ongoing investigation into the blaze. Currently, Illinois is averaging $4.40 cents per gallon. Putnam County gas stations will have the cheapest pump prices in the area, averaging $3.99 cents per gallon. In LaSalle County you’ll pay much more at the pump at 4.20 cents per gallon. Pump prices on the West Coast have increased due to ongoing refinery maintenance at roughly six refineries, severely limiting the region’s supply.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Molly’s Pizzeria
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A popular spot in Peoria County is serving up all kinds of crafty pies, and we stopped in to check if the crust is a must. After more than a decade in the business, Molly Strong opened Molly’s Pizzeria in 2021. “I started out...
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Sheriff Says Take Your Time, Put the Phone Down, It is Harvest Time
When you drive around the Sauk Valley, you will see cornfields and soybeans that look like they are ready for harvest. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says some of the area farmers are already in their fields bringing in the crops. As usual this time of year, Simonton wants to warn drivers to be aware of the farm equipment. It was also pointed out that some of the farm vehicles are so large they can take up the entire road.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Near Cherry Valley, Avoid The Area For A Bit…
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Near Cherry Valley, Avoid The Area For A Bit…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Michael Myers Returns to Rockford… Spotted a Few Minutes Ago
Rockford Scanner™: Michael Myers Returns to Rockford… Spotted a Few Minutes Ago
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
