Read full article on original website
Related
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
ZDNet
Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
The best iPhone deals: Get the iPhone at a discount (October 2022)
IPhone deals are coming thick and fast. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series, bringing with it a number of awesome new features. And, with the launch of a new series iPhones comes a ton of great new iPhone deals. Not only are the new iPhone 14 devices available at...
WCVB
Amazon’s 'Internet Famous' page is filled with viral products at great prices
Did you know Amazon has a section called “Internet Famous,” where shoppers can find the hottest products going viral on social media, including on TikTok? And yes, some of these products are being offered at discounted prices. Products featured on the "Internet Famous" page range from home and...
WCVB
Amazon Warehouse: You don't have to wait until Prime Early Access Sale for massive discounts
You don't have to wait until Amazon's second Prime Day event for massive discounts on some of the nation's most popular products. Amazon Prime Day is a deal-seeker's dream, and Amazon is doing it for a second time with Prime Early Access Sale, offering deep savings on many popular items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Headphones and Earbuds From Bose, Apple, Sony, Samsung, & More Are Priced To Move
Listen up! Save big on top headphone brands during the Prime Early Access Sale. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale means deep discounts on tech, including low prices on over-the-ear headphones, compact earbuds, and immersive gaming headsets, and there are plenty of discounts available on all of them. We rounded...
Columbus Day sales 2022: Best tech, electronic and TV deals
If you are looking to update some of your electronic devices or start your holiday shopping early, Columbus Day 2022 is a great time to save on tech products. Plenty of retailers offer sales through Monday, so you’ll be able to get some pretty hefty deals on tech and electronics like Samsung TVs, Apple Airpods, Amazon Fire tablets and more.
These Amazon devices are up to 70% off ahead of Prime Early Access sale
Amazon devices are hitting record lows ahead of the October Prime Day event.
Phone Arena
It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers. All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices...
Digital Trends
Apple’s mini-LED external display may be delayed until early 2023
Apple might be looking to release a 27-inch mini-LED external display in 2023 that could serve as a follow-up to the Studio Display that launched in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. This prediction comes after the product release was supposedly delayed twice. Young...
RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now
Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
WRAL
Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off
Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
Pixel Watch hands-on and first impressions: Google is officially in the smartwatch game
We were able to attend the Made by Google 2022 event and go hands-on with the first-ever Pixel Watch. Come on in to find out what the fuss is all about.
NFL・
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Digital Trends
Is the Apple Watch UItra too big? We took a bunch of photos to show you
We know what you’re thinking: Is the Apple Watch Ultra too big? It’s definitely bigger than the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, but does that mean there’s no way it’ll look sensible on your wrist?. Contents. How big is the Apple...
MacBooks now called ‘laptops’ instead of ‘notebooks’ by Apple, but what’s a computer?
Over the last week, Apple is now referring to MacBooks as “laptops,” instead of “notebooks.” This new Mac branding comes at the moment the company just finished the transition to its custom chips and only sells two Intel Macs, a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. But one question remains unanswered by the company: what’s a computer?
Comments / 0