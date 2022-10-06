ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

CBS News

Iran protesters shot by police so afraid to go to hospitals they're asking U.S. doctors for help online

As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS News

MoneyWatch: How likely is an upcoming recession?

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase is warning of a possible recession in six to nine months. The head of economic analytics for Morning Consult, Scott Brave, joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his thoughts on the comments and the impact a recession could have on everyday Americans.
ECONOMY
CBS News

CBS News

