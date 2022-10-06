Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal
MIDLAND, Tx. (CNN) -- ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late...
Biden CBP chief claims GOP governor’s busing migrants is acting as ‘pull factor’ amid border crisis
The Customs and Border Protection commissioner says that Republican moves to transport migrants deeper into the U.S. are acting as a "pull factor" for more migration.
Stock market erases early gains after IMF economic report
It was a relatively flat day on Wall Street following the release of the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook. Kristin Myers, editor in chief of The Balance, joins CBS News with more on what's moving the markets.
Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell?
Facebook parent Meta has unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset with the hope people will soon be using it to work in the virtual reality of the still-elusive place called the metaverse
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lesley Stahl on China's cyber assault against Taiwan
The threat from China looms large over the self-governing island of Taiwan. CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano speak with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about the impact of China's constant barrage of cyberattacks.
New generation of weight loss medications offer promise — but at a price
Excitement is building about a new generation of drugs that tout the ability to help adults with excess weight shed more pounds than older drugs on the market. Some patients, obesity medicine specialists say, are experiencing decreases in blood pressure, better-managed diabetes, less joint pain, and better sleep from these newfound treatments.
Iran protesters shot by police so afraid to go to hospitals they're asking U.S. doctors for help online
As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
European airline Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags on checked luggage and calls devices 'dangerous'
Lufthansa says it's banning AirTags from luggage because their Bluetooth transmission function is 'classified as dangerous' and needs to be turned off during flights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
US justice department urges supreme court to reject Trump appeal on Mar-a-Lago documents
Court filing addresses ex-president’s effort to return 103 documents with classification markings to special master for review
Ohio Senate debate: Tim Ryan and JD Vance attack each other over jobs and too much party loyalty
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance, who are running for Ohio's open Senate seat, soon went on the attack against each other in their first debate Monday night, with each blaming the other for job losses and putting party loyalty above the needs of voters. Vance accused...
MoneyWatch: How likely is an upcoming recession?
The CEO of JPMorgan Chase is warning of a possible recession in six to nine months. The head of economic analytics for Morning Consult, Scott Brave, joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his thoughts on the comments and the impact a recession could have on everyday Americans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taiwanese politician on what would happen if China annexed Taiwan | 60 Minutes
“If they annex Taiwan, people like me… will be perished,” Taiwanese Politician Wang Ting-Yu tells 60 Minutes if China annexes Taiwan, it’s unlikely to honor existing freedoms. His proof? Look at Hong Kong. cbsn.ws/3ytLyHI.
10/11: CBS News Mornings
Russian missiles strike cities in Ukraine; Jurors to determine damage awards for families suing Alex Jones.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, among accusers at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. "Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey...
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0