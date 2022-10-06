On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO