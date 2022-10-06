Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seguintoday.com
Float entries awarded top honors at annual Guadalupe County Fair Parade
(Seguin) — Although the horse trailers and carnival rides are on their way to the next town, there is one thing that still remains of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo and that is the bragging rights for this year’s winners of the Guadalupe County Fair Parade.
World Mental Health Day: Where to get help in Central Texas
According to the Word Health Organization, the goal of the day "is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health."
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope
Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Minor Goliad ISD bus incident
GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
Family celebrates birthday of Hays CISD teen who died from fentanyl overdose
Balloons filled the air in downtown Buda. It was a celebration of a life gone too soon. Noah Rodriguez, a Hays CISD student, died from fentanyl poisoning in August. He would've turned 16 years old Sunday.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel in Live Oak on Sunday morning, Live Oak Police said. They received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the scene and...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas
It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
Gonzales Inquirer
Lady Apaches let victory slip out of grasp against Fox Tech
The Gonzales Lady Apaches had Friday’s match against the San Antonio Fox Tech Lady Buffaloes in their grasp and let it go. The Lady Apaches took the first two games in their match, 26-24 and 25-20, and had a 5-4 lead in the third set after four straight service points by Macy Sample, who had a team high 27 assists and seven aces for Gonzales. The teams battled into a 14-14 tie in the third game and then Fox Tech went on a six-point run to make it 20-14. The Lady Buffaloes won the third game, 25-19, as the teams traded out points the rest of the way.
Isolated storms possible Wednesday; higher rain chances next week
Two cold fronts are on the way in the next week, the second of which may bring widespread soaking rainfall and cooler autumn temperatures. -- David Yeomans
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
Comments / 0