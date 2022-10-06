ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County crowns new fair queen, court

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County has crowned its newest members of royalty. Leading that royal court for 2022-2023 is Harley Thornton – this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. Thornton, a junior at Seguin High School, says the contest experience has been an incredible journey. “First, I did my...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope

Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Minor Goliad ISD bus incident

GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
GOLIAD, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Reform Austin

Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
SEGUIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Lady Apaches let victory slip out of grasp against Fox Tech

The Gonzales Lady Apaches had Friday’s match against the San Antonio Fox Tech Lady Buffaloes in their grasp and let it go. The Lady Apaches took the first two games in their match, 26-24 and 25-20, and had a 5-4 lead in the third set after four straight service points by Macy Sample, who had a team high 27 assists and seven aces for Gonzales. The teams battled into a 14-14 tie in the third game and then Fox Tech went on a six-point run to make it 20-14. The Lady Buffaloes won the third game, 25-19, as the teams traded out points the rest of the way.
GONZALES, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX

