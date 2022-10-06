Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Related
KC Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring suddenly an issue before MNF vs. Raiders
While Smith-Schuster is a question mark, kicker Harrison Butker will definitely be out Monday night when the Chiefs play host to the Raiders.
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 5
Week 5 is here. Let's get right into it. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league...
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (illness) returns to Washington practice, playing Sunday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel missed the first two practices of the week, but he returned on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Samuel should see an uptick in routes and targets. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) to miss Saints' game again Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas will miss a second straight game because of a toe injury. He hasn't practiced at all in two straight weeks and it's not clear when the Saints expect Thomas to return. Chris Olave will be the No. 1 receiver again on Sunday in a plus matchup, with Jarvis Landry (ankle, questionable), Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith also in line for more work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will play in game against Chargers
As the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angles Chargers Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, they'll do so with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the mix.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (quad) uncertain for Dolphins in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide reciever Tyreek Hill (quad) is uncertain for Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" to have Hill available on Sunday after the receiver injured his quad during Thursday's practice. Jaylen Waddle could be a target monster versus the Jets if Hill is ruled out. Trent Sherfield would also be in line for a larger role.
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) not on final Week 5 injury report for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green left Week 3 early due to a knee injury and did not return. Then, he sat out the entirety of Week 4. However, the veteran is apparently back at full strength, as he wasn't even listed on the team's final Week 5 injury report. Green's return to the field will likely mean Greg Dortch sees less work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Falcons versus Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pitts missed practice all week and he will not be available on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus should see larger roles.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
numberfire.com
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out again for Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is ruled out again for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London. Robinson was able to log some limited practices this week, but he's still at least one game away from being able to return to game action. Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) will also be out, leaving Richie James to work as the Giants' default No. 1 receiver. Saquon Barkley should continue to be the focal point of the offense on the ground and through the air.
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
Yardbarker
Patterson Placed on Injured Reserve Monday
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve Monday with a knee injury following the Falcons 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. He came into last Sunday’s game as the third leading rusher in the NFL with 312 total yards behind Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb and New York Giants Saquon Barkley.
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
Comments / 0