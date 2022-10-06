ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Euless Police name suspect in connection with threat to elem. school

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8TmU_0iOspjLX00

One day after kids at a Euless elementary school are let out early following a threat, police name a suspect.

Euless Police are looking for Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34.

Police say Pendleton got into an argument with his girlfriend yesterday and threatened to shoot her kids at Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, prompting the security response and the early dismissal.

The kids are back at school today, and they were greeted with a beefed-up police presence.

A warrant has been issued for Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, black male, date of birth 10/15/1987 for a felony Terroristic...

Posted by Euless Police Department on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Pendleton is charged with felony Terroristic Threat.

If you have information, you're asked to call 911 or Det. Tidden at 817-685-1526.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed In Homicide on Main Street

On October 8, 2022, at around 11:10 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started CPR and Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euless, TX
City
Pendleton, TX
Euless, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Euless Police Department
CBS DFW

Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8. The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas. Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
blackchronicle.com

Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth group chief Corey Session is pissed off in regards to the newest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night time’s lethal gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth mindless, and he has issues about how folks will react. “It’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest two people found with 25,000 fentanyl pills

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who were attempting to sell about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A criminal complaint states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, were charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves one person dead

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Dallas late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man. It happened just after 11 p.m., near Garden Park on Main Street. According to police, a fight broke out between three men and ended in gunfire. Officers found...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase from Mesquite to Dallas

MESQUITE, Texas - A man was arrested overnight Friday after leading police on a high speed chase through multiple cities that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour. This started just before midnight in Mesquite, when police said they tried to pull over a black 2016 Dodge Charger on Westbound 80 and Big Town, but the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Travis Ward, refused to stop.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy