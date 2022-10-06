Euless Police name suspect in connection with threat to elem. school

One day after kids at a Euless elementary school are let out early following a threat, police name a suspect.

Euless Police are looking for Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34.

Police say Pendleton got into an argument with his girlfriend yesterday and threatened to shoot her kids at Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, prompting the security response and the early dismissal.

The kids are back at school today, and they were greeted with a beefed-up police presence.

A warrant has been issued for Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, black male, date of birth 10/15/1987 for a felony Terroristic... Posted by Euless Police Department on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Pendleton is charged with felony Terroristic Threat.

If you have information, you're asked to call 911 or Det. Tidden at 817-685-1526.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

