Nonprofits in North Texas sending supplies for refugees

Four non-profits in North Texas have been working together to provide clothes and medical supplies for migrants and refugees in South Texas. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, Goodwill, Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities have sent two buses carrying two tons of clothing and medical supplies to Laredo.

Luis Gonzalez, chief executive of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, says the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Laredo reached out to him, saying the number of migrants and refugees was stretching non-profits thin in South Texas.

"I called our thrift stores and was able to make a donation of about one ton worth of clothing, but we didn't have the means to get the clothing down to Laredo," he says.

Gonzalez says he then called Knights of Columbus who offered a truck and two drivers. He says the donation was taken to Laredo within three days.

"It really was fantastic," he says. "Through relationship-building with the other non-profits, we start to reach out to see if there's something you can do to assist us."

He says Society of St. Vincent de Paul then started working with Goodwill. Within a week, they sent a second truck with another ton of clothing and medical supplies. That truck was provided by Catholic Charities.

"That was the challenge. It was great we were able to come up with the clothing, but then it was, 'How do we transport it ten hours down south?'" Gonzalez says. "When we reached out to the other two organizations, they both said they could accommodate that and within 24 hours, they were able to turn around say, 'We've got what you need.'"

He says the organizations will continue communicating with the Diocese of Laredo and with each other both to ensure non-profits in South Texas have enough supplies but also to continue meeting demand in North Texas for things like utility and rental assistance.

"The need within the Dallas-Fort Worth area is just so prevalent," he says. "With the economic situation being the way it is, it just gets worse and worse. Whatever we can do to help our neighbors in North Texas, that's what we're here for."

Gonzalez says the organization's greatest need is monetary donations to provide assistance. People can make donations at https://svdpdallas.org/donate/ .

﻿ LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram