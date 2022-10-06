ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Exiled Nicaraguan journalist Berta Valle ‘terrified’ by Russian troops in Central America

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYqYi_0iOspfod00

An exiled Nicaraguan journalist says she fears a growing presence of Russsian troops in her homeland as the country grows increasingly isolated on the world stage.

Berta Valle — wife of imprisoned Nicaraguan opposition leader and presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga — told The Post on Monday that Nicaraguans are “terrified” of dictator Daniel Ortega’s decision to welcome Russian soldiers to the Central American country after seeing what they’ve done in Ukraine.

“Ortega invited the Russian military into Nicaragua. Publicly, he says Russia is supporting the military training of the Nicaraguan military. But we are terrified, because our country is hosting an army that commits atrocities against civilians in Ukraine, ” Valle said.

Ortega issued a decree in June allowing foreign soldiers to operate inside Nicaraguan borders for various training, emergency response and law enforcement purposes.

The law comes as Ortega’s regime distances itself from the West and draws closer to the Kremlin — expelling the European Union’s ambassador over the weekend while criminally prosecuting the relatives of his political opponents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iLUq_0iOspfod00
“Our country is hosting an army that commits atrocities against civilians in Ukraine,” Berta Valle said.
Oslo Freedom Forum

One of the few world leaders to back Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ortega also recently signed a deal with Russia’s state-run radio network Sputnik , allowing the Kremlin mouthpiece to broadcast in Nicaragua.

Valle and others have expressed the fear that Russian boots on the ground in Nicaragua will help the dictatorship — run by Ortega and his wife, vice president Rosario Murillo — to further develop its collective repression techniques.

Western analysts also worry Russia will use Nicaragua as a base for further espionage and intelligence-gathering operations.

“It’s very frustrating,” Valle said of the situation in Nicaragua. “The Ortega family has taken over all aspects of civil society. People are condemned and sentenced in secret hearings for violating fake laws.”

Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, first came to power in 1979 on a strong anti-American platform and returned to power in 2007.

Protests against his regime broke out in 2018 after elderly Nicaraguans were beaten in the streets for speaking out against social security changes, Valle told the Post.

Soon “indignant” Nicaraguans from different sectors, including anti-corruption activists, joined the protest, Valle said — sparking a government crackdown that extended to “students, journalists and even the Catholic Church.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iULmr_0iOspfod00
Berta Valle is the wife of imprisoned Nicaraguan opposition leader and presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

“We wanted legitimate elections and the opportunity for a peaceful transition to democracy but that didn’t happen,” Valle said.

Ortega has been a longtime ally of Russia since the Soviet era.

Valle was in New York on Monday to speak at the Oslo Freedom Forum, where she urged the international community to press for the release of more than 200 political prisoners –including her husband and six other presidential candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Kcrs_0iOspfod00
Valle has been condemned as a “traitor” by the Nicaraguan government.
AFP via Getty Images

The prisoners, she claimed, are subject to physical and psychological torture. Valle said her husband had lost 60 pounds since he was imprisoned last year, and she fears for his life.

“He isn’t allowed to read or write — they don’t even have access to a Bible,” she said, adding her husband hadn’t had any outside contact for nearly 40 days.

“We don’t know when we’ll hear from him again,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQtXd_0iOspfod00
Destruction is seen in downtown Bakhmut as fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops intensifies for control of the city.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Political prisoners in Nicaragua “aren’t allowed to speak to each other or receive medical treatment,” she added. “They have no light and are under daily interrogations even after they have been sentenced.

“Some women have been in solitary confinement for more than a year and can’t even speak to their children. We fear for their lives,” she said.

The US and European Union have called for the release of the political prisoners, condemned Ortega’s latest election, and imposed sanctions on his family and inner circle.

But Ortega has reportedly stepped up his terror campaign against political opposition, jailing the families of those who seek to unseat him in what the Nicaragua Center for Human Rights has called “a new pattern of extortion kidnapping.”

Valle, meanwhile, said she’s been condemned as a “traitor” by the Nicaraguan government. She currently lives in the US with her 8-year-old daughter, her parents and mother-in-law.

Valle said she recently talked with the wives of other Latin American political prisoners. In the midst of all the darkness, Valle said, there is hope “that there is a future and that it is better.”

She adds: “We must work together to save the lives of political prisoners. Dictators will never leave power. But sooner or later they will be overthrown.”

Until then, she says, there is struggle — and flight. More than 400,000 Nicaraguans have fled since 2018.

Nevertheless, she says: “I put my faith in the future.”

With wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Latvian PM calls on EU to end all tourist visas for Russians

Latvia’s prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš, has called on EU leaders to stop all tourist visas for Russians, reigniting the debate about further tightening sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Speaking to the Guardian, Kariņš rejected the idea that allowing Russians seeking to evade the draft...
POLITICS
The Independent

Civilians ‘wounded and killed in several places’ as Kyiv hit by blasts

A series of explosions hit the centre of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday and many are feared either dead or injured, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital,” Mr Klitschko said on Telegram. “Details later,” he added. The mayor said: “Unfortunately, there are wounded and killed in several places.”Emergency services have said there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties, reported Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. A Reuters witness reported a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings. Witnesses also saw a huge crater at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia’s military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, early Monday, striking civilian targets in what could be Moscow’s retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin calls Crimea bridge attack ‘act of terrorism’ amid fresh blasts in Kyiv

Vladimir Putin called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, in his first public response to the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory.“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” the Russian president said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.He said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services”.Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.Early on Monday central Kyiv was rocked by explosions which...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Daniel Ortega
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy