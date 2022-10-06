ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops seek Amazon Alexa evidence in killing of two researchers

By Olivia Land
New York Post
 3 days ago

Kansas City police are seeking evidence from an Amazon Alexa device found at the scene of the murder of two young researchers, officials said.

Investigators submitted a warrant for the device on Sunday, one day after the bodies of predoctoral researchers Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, were found in the charred remains of their midtown apartment, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday .

After initially responding to reports of a house fire, first responders found both victims dead from “apparent trauma” unrelated to the blaze.

Police noted in the application that evidence suggested the suspect spent “a considerable amount of time” in the apartment prior to the murders.

“[Alexa] is voice-activated and responds to voice communication within the confines of the residence,” the warrant application read.

Camila Behrensen
Facebook/Camila Behrensen
Pablo Guzmán Palma
Stowers Institute for Medical Re

“Detectives further believe there may have been verbal communication between the two victims and the suspect during the commission of the homicides.”

As of Thursday morning, police had not identified any suspects in the case. On Tuesday, KCPD Officer Donna Drake issued a statement asking residents for assistance.

“We are asking any homeowners/tenants with video surveillance who live in the area to contact our detectives,” the statement read.

Camila Behrensen was one of two scientists found dead on Saturday.
Stowers Institute for Medical Re

One neighbor later told the Star that he heard loud noises around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both Behrensen and Guzmán Palma were members of the 2020 research class at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. In a statement shared with The Post earlier this week, the Institute praised the victims as “vibrant” scientists and members of the community.

According to data collected by the Star, Behrensen and Guzmán Palma’s killings mark the 125th and 126th murders in the city this year.

Pablo Guzmán Palma was originally from Chile.
Facebook/Pablo Guzman Palma

When reached by The Post Thursday, the Kansas City Police Department declined to comment.

