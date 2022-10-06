ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!

Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
Tom Brady: Deeply Depressed Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce, Insiders Claim

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for divorce. In fact, multiple outlets have now confirmed that Tom and Gisele have both hired lawyers, with an eye toward legally ending their marriage. Accounts vary about what exactly caused the split,...
Fox News hosts forced to make humiliating on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West

Fox News hosts conceded that Kanye West’s post directed at Jewish people was “ugly” and “condemnable”, making a swift on-air U-turn shortly after supporting the rapper.Fox News hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth along with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended West on Sunday after he was suspended from Instagram for posts that were condemned as anti-Semitic.While Cain and Hegseth said they did not see the posts because they were censored, Campos-Duffy who saw the posts said it was “totalitarian” and “anti-American” for Instagram to delete them.“There is no question that Kanye or Ye was going to have to be taken...
Kody Brown: My Family Sucks So Much! We're Setting a Horrible Example!

Kody Brown is not in a good place at the moment. At least not based on what we’re seeing via our television screens. On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the self-centered father of 18 threw himself a pity party, focusing on Christine’s decision to leave him and how it affects both his self-esteem and his view of his family at large.
‘Kylie loves hanging out with my son’: Dannii Minogue shares rare insight into her family life

Kylie Minogue is ever the doting aunt and “loves” spending time with her nephew since moving back to Australia, Dannii Minogue has said.Dannii, who famously appeared on The X Factor as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, also shared how her personal style has changed since becoming a mother.The TV personality has a 12-year-old son named Ethan, whom she shares with her ex-partner, former rugby player Kris Smith.In a new interview with Hello! Magazine, the 50-year-old said: “Becoming a mum has changed my style. Before I was a mum, everything was heels and dress-up all...
Sister Wives in Denial: What is Christine Thinking?!? Maybe She'll Stick Around!

There will be the rare reason for joy on this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns gather around to celebrate Ysabel’s birthday and graduation. There’s cake. There’s gluten-free quiche. There’s some beautiful Arizona weather… and there is also...
Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after anti-Semitic tweet, users demand ‘permanent ban’

On the heels of having his Instagram restricted after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West has now violated Twitter’s rules with an anti-Semitic tweet that’s since been removed and promtped calls to “permanently ban” him from the platform.He’s also been locked from using the platform.Late on Saturday night, Mr West shared a tweet that declared he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.” The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the...
