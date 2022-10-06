Adam 'Pacman' Jones mercilessly roasts former teammate William Jackson III

It hasn't been a great week of media coverage for Commanders cornerback William Jackson III after getting burned repeatedly by the Cowboys offense in last Sunday's 25-10 loss.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson allowed five catches in the game for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He also cost the Commanders 70 yards on three penalties, one of which negated a Kam Curl interception.

In total, Cooper Rush threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns and CeeDee Lamb was his leading receiver with 97 yards and a touchdown, which came on this particularly embarrassing coverage by Jackson that yielded a 30-yard score in the fourth quarter.

After the game, former NFL corner Adam 'Pacman' Jones (a teammate of Jackson's in Cincinnati in 2017), jumped on the pile with a vireo that would go viral, in which Jones literally knocks on a Char-Broil grill asking, "Will Jack, you in there?"

The onslaught continued later in the week when Jones made an appearance with 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier.

"They barbecued his ass on Sunday and the temperature was at 450," Jones said. "I knew I wasn't the only one. I guess I was the only one that was man enough to come out and say it the way I said it. And I said it -- like if he plays better, I'll get off of him. But he hasn't played good. He hasn't played good since last year."

Asked if Jackson was a baller in Cincy, Jones confirmed that Jackson had talent but needed to learn by doing.

"He was good because he had somebody to really... I'll tell you this," Jones said. "To read, like some people are just smart. He's one of those guys that you have to give 'em the 'Hooked on Phonics' form to get it. You know what I'm trying to say?"

"Like a visual learner," Rouhier asked. "Less playbook... to feel it more, you've gotta be demonstrated."

"Visual. Yeah," Jones agreed. "He needs somebody right there telling him, 'Hey look, you're doing this wrong. You're outside leverage; you should be inside leverage. You're pressing bad with your feet.'

"Like if he don't have somebody. Like, I was his guy in Cincy to say, 'Hey, don't do it that way. You're killing yourself right there.' I was the guy that, myself, not because of the owners, I said alright, I'll split the reps with him so he can catch up a little bit. Because I was in the later part of my career."

"It is what it is," he said. "Will has a chance to be good, but he's got to play better. That's just period, point blank. I don't have no personal beef with him."

After the success of this week's video grilling Jackson, Pacman says he might have to do a video every Sunday now.

"Ninety percent of the time I can just do Will Jack because he's getting his ass tortured every week," he joked. "But it's a lot more guys getting tortured."

"Just think about this," Jones went on to say. "If you can take away the plays that Will Jack have gave up for the Commanders, y'all tell me, would they be closer? Would they be winning more?"

"Well they wouldn't be 1-3, probably," Paulsen said.

"I'm just saying, last year he gave up..." Jones continued. "...I seen one game — I ain't gonna keep going on about it — but one game, himself, 740 yards I'm saying damn near altogether."

"That seems like a lot, Pacman," Paulsen said through laughter.

"It is! I might put it times two," Jones said. "But that's what it felt like."

Whether he's getting cooked, grilled or roasted, Jackson is feeling it from all sides this week.