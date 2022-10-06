Active shooter suspect taken into custody after killing hotel clerk, Michigan cops say

UPDATE: A man who police say barricaded himself inside a Hampton Inn room after fatally shooting a hotel clerk was taken into custody, according to Dearborn, Michigan, police.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man who Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said has a history of mental illness, was apprehended after seven hours of negotiating with police on Thursday, Oct. 6.

He is accused of shooting the clerk following a confrontation over his bill at the hotel, the police chief said in a news briefing streamed by WDIV. Police considered it an “active shooter” situation, but the suspect did not shoot at any officers, Shahin said.

Identities of the suspect and victim have not been publicly disclosed. The victim died at a local hospital, police said.

“He was just trying to do his job,” Shahin said of the victim.

The previous story is below.

Officers are negotiating with an active shooter at a Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn, Michigan, about 10 miles west of Detroit.

Troopers called the situation “ active and dangerous ” in a tweet at 1:51 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 6. At 2:12 p.m., state police said shots were continuing to be fired by the suspect.

“Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel,” state police said . “Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public.”

The shooter remained barricaded inside the hotel as of 4:15 p.m., and police said they were actively negotiating with the suspect. Police said they had the shooter’s family helping them negotiate.

“At this point, it will be a waiting game,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a news conference streamed by Fox 2 .

The shooting happened after the suspect had an argument with hotel staff regarding money, police said in a news briefing streamed by WDIV .

One person was taken to a local hospital, Dearborn Police Corporal Dan Bartok said in a news briefing streamed by Fox 2 . Their condition is unknown. The victim was not with the shooter, Shahin said.

The shooter appeared to be on the third floor of the building , according to WDIV. The gunman was “armed with a long gun,” according to Michigan State Police.

The city of Dearborn encouraged residents to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe streets.

The shooter is believed to be “contained,” Bartok said in the news briefing. “Quite a few people” were evacuated from the hotel, police officials added.

“This is a dangerous situation. This person is still liable to shoot at people walking in this area,” Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said. “I cannot say it enough, this is not a safe area.”

Duvall Elementary School, which is about a half mile from the hotel, was placed on a soft lockdown.

“There is a situation outside the building and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time,” the school said . “All of our staff and students are safe and our learning and day is continuing.”

Officials at University of Michigan-Dearborn said there is no threat to its campus.

Police said that “none” of the schools “need to be on lockdown. They’re safe to release the children.”

Dearborn has a population of 94,000.