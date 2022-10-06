ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville neighborhood hit with flooding from rising St. John River, surrounding waterways

By J.D. Gallop, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM5QP_0iOsou8J00

Flooding from the St. John River continued to spill over Thursday into a Titusville neighborhood and surrounding waterways in northern Brevard, and portions of Seminole County.

The rising flood waters are from runoff left behind by Hurricane Ian's passage through Central Florida.

"We're monitoring it," said Don Walker, a spokesperson for Brevard County.

County officials had issued an alert about the potential for flooding in and around Arnold Palmer Drive from London Town Road to the cul-de-sac in the western Titusville community.

The water appeared to mostly be in the roadway and was not flowing into the nearby homes of the Eagle Pointe neighborhood, witnesses said.

Hamlin Circle in Mims will be closed to traffic due to the ongoing flooding.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said flood impacts continue along the middle St Johns River, which flows north, and its surrounding waterways and wetlands west of Cocoa, Titusville, Mims and other points north.

Weather officials also said standing water left behind will be slow to recede, especially in hard-hit counties like Volusia, Seminole, Orange, and Osceola. Brevard County received minor road ponding and some flooding in the aftermath of the rain brought by Ian.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, State Road 46 remained closed due to flooding. State Road 46 is an east–west route from Mims to Sanford. It crosses the Wekiva and St. Johns rivers.

The Seminole County courthouse in Sanford also remains closed due to the flooding from nearby waterways, Brevard-Seminole court administrators say.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

