Who won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 7 Prep Football Hero Poll?
Mayfield wide receiver Kaden Quinones won the Week 7 Las Cruces Sun-News Prep Football Hero Poll.
Quinones received 89 of the 193 votes to edge Las Cruces running back David Barela. LCHS quarterback Matthew Lashley finished third.
Quinones had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 24-yard touchdown reception against Deming.
Please vote in the Week 8 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.
