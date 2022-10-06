Who won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 7 Prep Football Hero Poll?

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO