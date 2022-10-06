ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Who won the Las Cruces Sun-News Week 7 Prep Football Hero Poll?

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
Mayfield wide receiver Kaden Quinones won the Week 7 Las Cruces Sun-News Prep Football Hero Poll.

Quinones received 89 of the 193 votes to edge Las Cruces running back David Barela. LCHS quarterback Matthew Lashley finished third.

Quinones had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 24-yard touchdown reception against Deming.

Please vote in the Week 8 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

