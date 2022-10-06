Age can impact health risks more than genetics after a certain age, a new study has found.The research, published in journal Nature Communications, says that for people over 50 years old, genetics and DNA differences have less of an impact on whether you will be diagnosed with age-related diseases like cancer, dementia or diabetes.Researchers added that genetics play more of a role in health risks before you turn 50.“Almost all human common diseases are diseases of ageing: Alzheimer’s, cancers, heart disease, diabetes. All of these diseases increase their prevalence with age,” University of California, Berkeley assistant professor Peter Sudmant told...

CANCER ・ 33 MINUTES AGO