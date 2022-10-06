Read full article on original website
Related
activebeat.com
Dry Skin: Signs, Causes, Treatment, and Prevention
Dry skin affects people of all ages and it’s more common than you may think. There are many culprits of dry skin ranging from dry air to drying soaps and even certain health conditions. Luckily, many cases of dry skin can be treated at home. No one likes dry...
activebeat.com
Early Signs of Arthritis You Shouldn’t Ignore
Arthritis is the inflammation or swelling of one or more joints. There are over 100 different types of arthritis and related conditions. It often develops when the cartilage, which is supposed to cushion our bones, becomes worn down and can’t function. Some early warning signs of arthritis are joint...
Age impacts risk of cancer and diabetes more than genetics, study finds
Age can impact health risks more than genetics after a certain age, a new study has found.The research, published in journal Nature Communications, says that for people over 50 years old, genetics and DNA differences have less of an impact on whether you will be diagnosed with age-related diseases like cancer, dementia or diabetes.Researchers added that genetics play more of a role in health risks before you turn 50.“Almost all human common diseases are diseases of ageing: Alzheimer’s, cancers, heart disease, diabetes. All of these diseases increase their prevalence with age,” University of California, Berkeley assistant professor Peter Sudmant told...
Comments / 0