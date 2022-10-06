Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
This Faux Saudi Arabian Prince Wooed Tyrrell's Formula 1 Team With Money That Didn't Exist
Sulaiman Al-Kehaimi showed up in the Formula 1 paddock for the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix with flair. He threw a massive race-weekend part in a mansion — said to be attended by none other than Cher herself — and promised a struggling Team Tyrrell that, as a Saudi Arabian prince, he had the money to buy a controlling stake in the destitute team. Except, he wasn’t a prince at all, and Tyrrell finally succumbed to failure.
Jalopnik
Maserati Formula E Team to Be Headed by James Rossiter
Among the many shake-ups taking place ahead of Formula E’s next season comes a new team principal for Maserati MSG Racing, a team that was formerly known as ROKiT Venturi. Taking the helm will be James Rossiter, a former racing driver and, most recently, the sporting director for the DS Techeetah team.
u.today
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Jalopnik
Automakers Can Reduce Dealer Markups With a Simple Policy
Most dealers are suffering from inventory shortages and this has created a market where most new cars sell for over the MSRP. We have covered cases of extreme price gouging. Although dealer franchise laws limit the leverage an automaker has to stop this, there is a relatively simple solution if the manufacturers are actually serious about putting consumers first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Huobi Set To Be Purchased By About Capital, Bringing Fresh Rumours About Uniglo Listing
Founded in 2013, Huobi was once the leading cryptocurrency exchange in China before Beijing outlawed all crypto transactions in 2021. Huobi Group now operates Huobi Global exchange, venture capital services under Huobi Ventures, and crypto cloud services. The company once rivaled Binance Smart Chain. However, as its market was mainly domestic, its value suffered greatly following the ban. Reportedly, the exchange laid off almost a third of its employees this summer and has since stepped up its global expansion in an effort to acquire new users. Huobi founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
Jalopnik
BMW Says Everyone Wants a Luxury EV
BMW claims Americans love high-dollar EVs, The U.S. is headed back to the cobalt mines, and Stellantis is somehow being buoyed by Dodge and Chrysler. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, October 7, 2022. 1st Gear: Everyone and Their Mother Wants a BMW EV, Apparently. BMW...
CARS・
bankautomationnews.com
Tiger Global looks to raise $6B in next funding round
Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion for its next venture capital fund. The New York-based hedge fund recently invested in GrubMarket, ServiceUp, FlatLife, Zopper and Opto Investments in September, according to Crunchbase. The $6 billion ask, which was reportedly disclosed in a letter to investors this week, is less than half of its […]
ffnews.com
Immutable Partners with NFT.NYC in Major Multi-Year Sponsorship
Immutable, supporting the Ethereum-scaling Layer 2 platform Immutable X and Immutable Games Studio with leading titles such as Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, has today entered a new multi-year partnership with NFT.NYC, organizer of leading NFT industry events, ahead of its upcoming debut in London on November 3. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Amid Sharp Fall in Trading Volume, Indian Crypto Exchange ZebPay Sets Eyes on Singapore, UAE Markets
India-focused crypto exchange ZebPay has applied for a license in Singapore and is planning a similar move in the UAE. The trading platform’s decision, founded in 2014, to seek a license to operate in another country comes on the heels of a drastic fall in trading volume, which some reports suggest is as much as 90%, media reports said.
CoinDesk
Binance CEO Zhao Taking Different Acquisition Tack Than FTX's Bankman-Fried
While FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried has been pouring money into distressed assets, saying he has at least $1 billion to spend on such moves, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's acquisition strategy has focused on expanding into publishing, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) projects. "We did look at a lot of...
AtlasEdge Further Expands its European Platform with the Acquisition of Datacenter One
LONDON, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- AtlasEdge, a leading pan-European Edge data centre provider, has today announced the acquisition of Datacenter One (“DC1”). The move furthers AtlasEdge’s expansion across Europe, with DC1 a leading data centre provider in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005199/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Jalopnik
Elon Musk Says Tesla Semi Is Finally in Production, and Pepsi Gets the First One
Five years after Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Semi to the world, a few of them will finally be making it into a customer’s hands. Better late than never, I suppose. Musk made the announcement – as is tradition — on Twitter, a place he may or may not own at some point in the future. After years of waiting, PepsiCo will be the first company to receive the electric trucks.
techunwrapped.com
Barcelona is the third preferred European city to start a startup
Barcelona is positioned as the third preferred European city by entrepreneurs to launch a new startup project, according to the Startup Heatmap ranking. 20% of the founders of this type of company point to the city as the place where they could imagine starting their project. Berlin and London are in first and second place, and Barcelona moves up one position compared to the previous edition.
Jalopnik
At $9,900, Is This 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo Wagon a Sweet Swede?
Boxing Day may be over two months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the boxy efficiency of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo. Let’s see if we can also appreciate what buying it should cost. I think we all tend to get tired...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO Ready To Invest More Than $1B on Acquisition
The corporation has been on an acquisitions binge despite the severe bear market. So far this year, Binance has put money into 67 different projects. According to Bloomberg, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the business is prepared to spend more than $1 billion on acquisitions in 2022. More than twice as much money has been invested by the crypto behemoth so far in 2022, at $325 million. Binance had earlier announced that they have invested $200 million into the Forbes media company.
Comments / 0