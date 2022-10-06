Just shaking my head. It painful to watch in real time the decline and collapse of a once great nation. This nation in less than 2 years has gone from a net exporter of energy and energy independence. To an energy beggar nation, subject to the whims of historical enemies and dictators. With oil at $85 per barrel the actions of the NJ legislature would potentially have the effect of further reducing supplies of energy Why? These people are virtue signaling. Perhaps gas prices at 5,6,8 dollars per gallon don't effect these people. When a politicans declares themselves progressives get away as far and as fast as humanly possible.
Proving yet again that our representatives are not the brightest and dont give a damn about the working middle class . Why dont they actually fund the pensions instead of losing more money with their self righteous feel good stupidity! Get ready for them to waste mote of your money fighting these lawsuits.
wait until they make this uninformed move...most of cars made today are at least 40% plastic, tool battery containers are plastic, look around your home, how many items you use are made with plastic, brushes, toothbrushes, garden tools, blowers etc.
