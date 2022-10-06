ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 9

Eagles Don't Flock
3d ago

Just shaking my head. It painful to watch in real time the decline and collapse of a once great nation. This nation in less than 2 years has gone from a net exporter of energy and energy independence. To an energy beggar nation, subject to the whims of historical enemies and dictators. With oil at $85 per barrel the actions of the NJ legislature would potentially have the effect of further reducing supplies of energy Why? These people are virtue signaling. Perhaps gas prices at 5,6,8 dollars per gallon don't effect these people. When a politicans declares themselves progressives get away as far and as fast as humanly possible.

Reply(5)
6
Guest
2d ago

Proving yet again that our representatives are not the brightest and dont give a damn about the working middle class . Why dont they actually fund the pensions instead of losing more money with their self righteous feel good stupidity! Get ready for them to waste mote of your money fighting these lawsuits.

Reply
3
Albert J Rieder
2d ago

wait until they make this uninformed move...most of cars made today are at least 40% plastic, tool battery containers are plastic, look around your home, how many items you use are made with plastic, brushes, toothbrushes, garden tools, blowers etc.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Business
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Clinton, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
State
Florida State
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Aron Solomon

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.
TheDailyBeast

The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town

However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Senate#Exxonmobil
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
CBS New York

Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
New Jersey 101.5

Inside the million-dollar NJ fundraiser with Bon Jovi, Biden at Murphy’s mansion

President Joe Biden joined an intimate Democratic fundraiser at the governor’s mansion along the Navesink River — with a celebrity neighbor also in attendance. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and supporter of Murphy, was among the select group of just 15 donors who raised $1 million during the Democratic National Committee Reception hosted at the private residence in Middletown, not far from Red Bank.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy