Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $14.1M in Fifth Round of Destination Iowa Funding for Quality of Life and Tourism
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced $14.1 million in grant-funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Iowa Republican, Libertarian, and Conservative Leaders Endorse Rob Sand for Auditor
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — Rob Sand for Iowa announced the endorsement of 31 Republican, Libertarian, and self-described conservative leaders from across the state today. The list includes current and former elected officials and candidates, Republican Party of Iowa staffers, and private sector leaders. “Rob has put...
Become an Iowa Substitute Teacher — Online Classes Start October 17
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — Local school districts are struggling with a shortage of substitute teachers. To help support our K-12 partners, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License. To earn your authorization, you must complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program available through EICC.
