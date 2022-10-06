DES MOINES, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced $14.1 million in grant-funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.

