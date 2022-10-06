ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Two men caught on camera stealing thousands in items from Chesterfield home

By Rachel Keller
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family is out thousands of dollars after they say two men stole items from their property.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, surveillance video from Sept. 20, shows two unidentified men walking into a shed. The two men are both wearing hats and are seen clearing the area. They then lift up a metal bender and carry it out the door.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOBjn_0iOsm09o00
    Anyone with information about the two men or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3h1h_0iOsm09o00
    Anyone with information about the two men or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDtVW_0iOsm09o00
    Anyone with information about the two men or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Lt. Russell M. Granderson works for the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crimes Against Property Unit for the Chesterfield County Police Department. He told 8News the theft happened at a home on Walmsley Boulevard.

“We’re working to find out who these individuals are so that we can then make an arrest,” Granderson said.

Another surveillance video shows a silver or gray mini van with the back up. The van comes to an intersection and stops at the stop sign before leaving the area.

Chesterfield Police said the suspects also got away with a lawnmower. The items are worth $3,043 total.

“These things are very, very tragic to homeowners,” Granderson said.

According to Granderson, 39 incidents of a similar nature have taken place in the county so far this year. It’s a reminder to residents to be prepared.

“Just be careful with your property. Make sure you lock everything, particularly your car doors. If you have sheds where you keep equipment and those personal items are outside, just make sure you’re locking your property,” Granderson said.

Anyone with information about the two men or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Property Crime
NBC12

Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
RICHMOND, VA
