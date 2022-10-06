ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, KY

WKYT 27

Hazard church brings fall festival to kids affected by flood

Ary, Ky. (WYMT) - The flood destroyed almost everything along Highway 476 in Perry and Breathitt Counties, prompting a local church to hold a fall festival for kids in the area. First Presbyterian Church from downtown Hazard settled at Homeplace Community Center to bring kids living in the outskirts of...
HAZARD, KY
WATE

Little Roo is a sweet puppy that needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our pet of the week is Roo a shy girl that wants nothing more than to nap on your lap. Help the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley find this sweet girl a forever home. Roo is the last remaining member of a litter of...
PETS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified

The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
FRANKFORT, KY
Bluegrass Live

Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says

A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WKYT 27

Tracking a Workweek Warm up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another frosty night for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A Frost Advisory is active for Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Danville, Richmond, Hazard, Pikeville, London, and Somerset. The nice weather, we enjoyed, over the weekend, sticks around for the start of the week. The good news, temperatures warm to...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky has now entered wildfire season

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE

